Kansas State

KSNT News

Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is listing the rare wild chicken as […]
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success

Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
NARKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas 'castle' up for grabs

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

$1.8 Billion Semiconductor Project Unveiled

Kansas officials revealed a megadeal Thursday with Wichita-based Integra Technologies, which will receive $304 million in tax incentives over 10 years in exchange for a $1.8 billion investment in the manufacture of computer chips. As part of the deal, Integra plans to add 1,994 jobs and build a million-square-foot facility...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

2023 Kansas Birding Contest opens as 2022 winners announced

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - As January ends, the 2023 Kansas Birding Contest is well underway and the winners from the 2022 contest have been announced. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest is officially underway. Participation is simple - record the number of unique bird species seen in Kansas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and submit findings. Winners are chosen annually.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

7 big game permits awarded to Kansas charities for fundraising

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven big game permits have been awarded to Kansas conservation charities to provide fundraising opportunities. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that seven lucky organizations will receive special Commission Big Game Permits after their organization’s application was drawn by Commissioners during a public meeting on Jan. 12.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns. The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31. Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

AG Kobach on KSAL

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is looking for more ways to fight the onslaught and deadly effects of fentanyl in the Sunflower State. The newly sworn in AG joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra this week to share his game plan against the drug blamed for a rise in deaths for people who are 18-to-45 years of age.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
KANSAS STATE

