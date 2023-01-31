Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Dry, cool Thursday ahead of coldest blast of air since Christmas weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dry weather is expected this Groundhog Day with seasonably cool highs in the low to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but no wet weather is expected. A cold front will slide across the area early Friday bringing another push of frigid air and gusty winds.
Demolition work underway as Ireland's Four Courts looks to rebuild, reopen in late summer
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Nearly six months after a fiery crash at Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, management at the popular pub said demolition work is now underway inside the building. It’s a key step in what’s been a lengthy process, as staff looks to rebuild and hope for a re-opening in late summer.
Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
Fairfax County elementary school celebrates 'Woodchuck Day' instead of Groundhog Day
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Groundhog Day is recognized nationwide but for one Fairfax County elementary school, Feb. 2, is known as "Woodchuck Day." Students at Weyanoke Elementary School in Alexandria, Va. were greeted by the school's mascot, who is a woodchuck, when they got off the bus coming to school.
Metro worker's fatal shooting latest in string of violence. What's the plan to fix it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — The killing of a Metro employee and the shooting of three others Wednesday came just six days after Metro officials told their board of directors what they were doing to try to keep the system safe. It also follows a number of violent incidents involving Metro...
Transit Union blasts Metro for lack of employee protection following recent shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) blasted the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders. “I want...
Man in 80s, woman in 60s die in Montgomery County house fire, officials say
ASPEN HILL, Md. (7News) — A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died Wednesday night after a fire burned through a home in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill. Fire crews said they pulled the woman from the burning building and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
Ask A Trainer: Indoor electrical safety tips, including how to use power strips safely
Welcome to Ask A Trainer by F.H. Furr, where questions from local homeowners are answered. Thomas in Montgomery Village recently asked if it is okay to use multiple power strips in one outlet. This is an excellent question. When used sparingly, power strips can be a great way to plug...
GMW Small Business Spotlight Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Good Morning Washington's Brian de Graaff stops by Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse to find out what's cookin'?. Visit davios.com/reston for menu details, reservations and more information. Be sure and like GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON LIVE.
Sweet Treats from Olivia Macaron
Ana Claudia Lopez, Owner of Olivia Macron stopped by along with Executive chef Mark Courseille to talk about some sweet ideas for Valentine's Day. GEORGETOWN : 3270 M STREET NW WASHINGTON, D.C. 20007 & TYSONS CORNER, 1961 CHAIN BRIDGE RD, MCLEAN, VA 22102. SPECIAL: Valentine’s order by Wednesday, February 1st...
Metro employee killed, 3 others hurt after shooting at Potomac Avenue station: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday after an altercation with a gunman on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in southeast D.C. shortly before 9...
Arlington Co. police release safety tips after carjacking reports increase in the area
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department released safety tips on Wednesday after carjackings are reportedly on the rise in the region. Just in January, APD received five separate reports of carjackings and plans to increase police resources in areas where the carjackings are more prominent. However, here's what police say you can do on your end to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim:
'Long road ahead': Karon Blake's family cautiously optimistic after fatal shooting arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in nearly a month, Sean Long and other family members of Karon Blake,13, can finally exhale after the man who shot and killed the teenager turned himself in and is now under arrest. On Tuesday morning, Jason Michael Lewis, 41, turned himself...
Hundreds show up at Arlington Narcan training event after Wakefield HS apparent overdose
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Earlier this week, a high school student in Arlington County was found unresponsive after an apparent overdose. Dispatch audio indicates the opioid reversal medication known as Narcan was administered quickly. That incident led to a huge response from the community looking for more of those...
Driver has 'medical emergency' steers pickup truck into Arlington building, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he drove a pickup truck into a building in Arlington, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Columbia Pike shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the truck, crashed head-first into a building.
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after electrical fire at Rockville home
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead and a woman remains in the hospital Tuesday morning after an overnight house fire in Rockville, Maryland, officials say. Just before 11:15 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in the area of Aspen Hill, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
Alexandria City High School evacuated after bomb threat, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City High School's (ACHS) King Street campus was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to an alleged bomb threat made over the phone, Alexandria City Public Schools announced. At 2:25, the school started evacuation protocols after the King Street campus and the Minnie Howard campus...
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
