Washington, DC

WJLA

Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood

WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man in 80s, woman in 60s die in Montgomery County house fire, officials say

ASPEN HILL, Md. (7News) — A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died Wednesday night after a fire burned through a home in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill. Fire crews said they pulled the woman from the burning building and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Sweet Treats from Olivia Macaron

Ana Claudia Lopez, Owner of Olivia Macron stopped by along with Executive chef Mark Courseille to talk about some sweet ideas for Valentine's Day. GEORGETOWN : 3270 M STREET NW WASHINGTON, D.C. 20007 & TYSONS CORNER, 1961 CHAIN BRIDGE RD, MCLEAN, VA 22102. SPECIAL: Valentine’s order by Wednesday, February 1st...
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

Arlington Co. police release safety tips after carjacking reports increase in the area

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department released safety tips on Wednesday after carjackings are reportedly on the rise in the region. Just in January, APD received five separate reports of carjackings and plans to increase police resources in areas where the carjackings are more prominent. However, here's what police say you can do on your end to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim:
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man dead, woman hospitalized after electrical fire at Rockville home

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead and a woman remains in the hospital Tuesday morning after an overnight house fire in Rockville, Maryland, officials say. Just before 11:15 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in the area of Aspen Hill, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Alexandria City High School evacuated after bomb threat, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City High School's (ACHS) King Street campus was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to an alleged bomb threat made over the phone, Alexandria City Public Schools announced. At 2:25, the school started evacuation protocols after the King Street campus and the Minnie Howard campus...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

