Lake City, FL

WCJB

Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools’ annual robotics competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 students from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district will participate. Teams will demonstrate their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the city of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the city commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the city auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida

Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Six people injured in Columbia County car crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

