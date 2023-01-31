Read full article on original website
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
WCJB
Columbia County considers Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital. Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for...
WCJB
Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools’ annual robotics competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 students from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district will participate. Teams will demonstrate their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
WCJB
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the city of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the city commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the city auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
WCJB
Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness. Tuesday, students at Branford High School...
mycbs4.com
Hamilton County Sheriff says "no plans to change and adapt" use of force policy
A Lake City man is facing charges for resisting arrest following an altercation with a Hamilton County Deputy. The incident went viral back in December, after video of a deputy putting his knee's on Sylvester Warren's neck was shared online. The state attorneys office is charging Warren with trespass after...
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
128 acres along Santa Fe bought for conservation
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) and Alachua County Forever purchased a 128-acre property along the Santa Fe River on Monday. The property borders both sides of the river, in Bradford and Alachua counties, and lies close to two other parcels under conservation easements. ACT said in a press release that plans...
WCJB
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshops
Do you want to voice your opinion about Clay County’s ongoing development? The county is holding four development code workshops on Feb. 6 and 7 for residents and developers to learn more about the county’s growth and give their input.
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
nomadlawyer.org
06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida
Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
WCTV
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MD Now® Urgent Care Opens Clinic in Arlington, Its Second in Duval County
January 31, 2023 – Palm Beach Gardens, FL – MD Now, the largest and fastest-growing urgent care services provider in Florida, is bringing another state-of-the-art clinic to Duval County. The first new MD Now urgent care location of 2023 is now in Arlington as of January 31. “Expanding...
WCJB
Nine cats rescued by Animal Resources from a cat hoarding situation in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a dozen cats are in the care of Alachua County Animal Services after they were rescued from a home on NE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue in Gainesville. “I noticed a little smell when I walked by, but I didn’t notice any cats,” said Elizabeth...
