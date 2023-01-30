Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Gin Thai Brasserie: Get a 10% Discount on Your Order
Treat yourself to a special discount at the local family-owned Thai restaurant, Gin Thai Brasserie. The Portland business serves up a menu of classic and specialty Thai dishes. You’ll enjoy a cozy environment, consistently delicious dishes and friendly staff. Here’s how you can get a special discount in February....
mhsnews.org
Dough Zone: Some of the best dumplings in Oregon
First established almost a decade ago in 2014 in Bellevue, Wash., Dough Zone started off as a small independent Chinese restaurant. Now they’re located here in Downtown Portland! Do expect a lot from them, being that on their website it says “Dough Zone continues to place a strong emphasis on maintaining a quality dining experience, utilizing the freshest local ingredients, and providing affordable pricing.”
thatoregonlife.com
Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn
Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
Portland, prepare to glow with the return of the Winter Light Festival
In the middle of the cold, dark winter, Portland is once again preparing to glow.
Tualatin to ‘Share the Love’ with 175 hidden glass hearts
We're sharing some info to help kicks-heart your search.
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
“The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out," Stonehouse told MLive.
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
Portland man files lawsuits against 5 fast-food spots, claims each served him dead bugs
A local man has filed lawsuits against five different fast-food restaurants in the greater Portland area within the last year and a half, seeking $50,000 in compensatory damages after he allegedly found a dead bug in his food at each business.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Movie Madness Free Community Screenings
Movie Madness, Portland’s very own video rental store, hosts free community screenings every week. Started in 1991, Movie Madness has more than 80,000 titles, including new releases, childhood classics, foreign films from more than 65 countries, an extensive LGBTQ section, and cult rarities. Here’s how you can watch movies...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Kohr Explores: Portland boutique sells discounted luxury goods
A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
Cincinnati native Liz Dodd opens Queen Chili at Milwaukie Station
Diners, contestants wanted for the upcoming cook-off competition on Feb. 19 in Oregon City
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
Portland Black woman-owned fashion, beauty business aims to inspire
Fearfully and Wonderfully made is the name and best descriptor for a local fashion and beauty brand on a mission to inspire women.
beavertonresourceguide.com
The Toyota Prius is a super popular car with big cost savings but be aware that the costly batteries don’t last forever
I would like to thank all who have written in, called or emailed about my last couple of articles. I appreciate the feedback as well as all the opportunities to be of service to my Beaverton neighbors. This month I want to talk about Eleanor, a local Beaverton Resident. Eleanor...
Portland software engineer to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ TV show
Another Portlander will test his ability on the popular “Jeopardy!” quiz show on Thursday. Matthew Marcus, a software engineer, will be competing with two other players on the Feb. 2 episode. Ken Jennings will host. Marcus is the latest player from the Pacific Northwest to compete on “Jeopardy!”...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
pdxmonthly.com
Direct Flights to the Sun from PDX
Maui, Guadalajara, and Phoenix are among the easiest and best-value destinations for sun seekers within a quick, nonstop flight of Portland. The darkest days of winter are behind us, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a break from the million shades of gray the next couple months may have in store for Portland.
