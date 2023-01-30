ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Gin Thai Brasserie: Get a 10% Discount on Your Order

Treat yourself to a special discount at the local family-owned Thai restaurant, Gin Thai Brasserie. The Portland business serves up a menu of classic and specialty Thai dishes. You’ll enjoy a cozy environment, consistently delicious dishes and friendly staff. Here’s how you can get a special discount in February....
mhsnews.org

Dough Zone: Some of the best dumplings in Oregon

First established almost a decade ago in 2014 in Bellevue, Wash., Dough Zone started off as a small independent Chinese restaurant. Now they’re located here in Downtown Portland! Do expect a lot from them, being that on their website it says “Dough Zone continues to place a strong emphasis on maintaining a quality dining experience, utilizing the freshest local ingredients, and providing affordable pricing.”
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dine With A Majestic River View At Oregon’s Stone Cliff Inn

Nestled along the Clackamas River, mingled in with giant basalt boulders, and enveloped in old growth oak trees, you will find a dining experience that is beckoning you. Your next date night or perhaps birthday dinner is calling out by name, Stone Cliff Inn. You deserve to experience their elevated cuisine in an unforgettable atmosphere.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location

Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
SILVERTON, OR
Movie Madness Free Community Screenings

Movie Madness Free Community Screenings

Movie Madness, Portland’s very own video rental store, hosts free community screenings every week. Started in 1991, Movie Madness has more than 80,000 titles, including new releases, childhood classics, foreign films from more than 65 countries, an extensive LGBTQ section, and cult rarities. Here’s how you can watch movies...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Direct Flights to the Sun from PDX

Maui, Guadalajara, and Phoenix are among the easiest and best-value destinations for sun seekers within a quick, nonstop flight of Portland. The darkest days of winter are behind us, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a break from the million shades of gray the next couple months may have in store for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

