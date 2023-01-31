Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman found dead next to car in Tampa as her toddler son slept in car seat
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a young woman was found dead next to her car on a residential street while her young son remained inside the vehicle. According to the Tampa Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 10 p.m., officers went to the...
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say. On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Man struck, killed while riding electric bicycle in St. Petersburg
A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Monday.
Mississippi man arrested in 1987 murder of Pinellas County woman, cold case detectives say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Advancements in DNA testing helped link a Mississippi man to a 1987 cold case murder in Pinellas County, investigators say. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said its cold case unit arrested 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. for the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil. Cold case detectives said they investigated the case over several years.
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
