orangeandbluepress.com

Tragedy Strikes Florida Neighborhood: Young Mother Found Dead with Sleeping Son in Car

A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say. On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Mississippi man arrested in 1987 murder of Pinellas County woman, cold case detectives say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Advancements in DNA testing helped link a Mississippi man to a 1987 cold case murder in Pinellas County, investigators say. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said its cold case unit arrested 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. for the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil. Cold case detectives said they investigated the case over several years.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

