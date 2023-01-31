A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO