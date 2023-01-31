Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
hubcityradio.com
Study committee looking into the bar exam for lawyers
VERMILLION, S.D.(WNAX)- Some South Dakota legislators have talked about sponsoring bills that would do away with the bar exam and replace it with apprenticeships for new lawyers. USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton says a study committee put together by Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen should be allowed to...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
newscenter1.tv
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. Jones served in the South Dakota State Legislature from...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mitchell in search of additional water sources
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community. City officials say they have been monitoring the cities usage for several years recognizing the demand for more water in the community. With anticipated growth, Mitchell Mayor,...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
YAHOO!
Davison County felony court cases for Jan. 31
Feb. 2—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:. * Elias Jackson-Polk, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense simple assault (domestic abuse) and admitted to violating probation....
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
sfsimplified.com
Get a first look at potential changes to Sioux Falls School District boundaries
Simplified: School board members Wednesday are expected to discuss potential shifts in boundaries to ease crowding in a couple schools. Here's a preview of what their discussion will entail. Why it matters. District boundaries determine which neighborhoods funnel into which schools. That means anytime changes happen, it means some families...
nwestiowa.com
Disruptive man at casino cited for intox
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated; Robbery arrests; Suspect acquitted in murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.
