Balagan
2d ago

Unbelievable .. it used to be they would come down , bake for a week, so they could go back home with a tan.. now they are infesting our state …

tommy
2d ago

What happened to your blue states don’t you guy’s hate red states stay were you voted

click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report

Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos market report continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased activity. Closed sales were down by 40.0% as compared to last month’s decrease of 38.9%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 39.9% (In November, there was a 42.1% decrease).
L. Cane

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
thewestsidegazette.com

Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement

Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
villages-news.com

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
