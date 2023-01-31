Read full article on original website
Balagan
2d ago
Unbelievable .. it used to be they would come down , bake for a week, so they could go back home with a tan.. now they are infesting our state …
4
tommy
2d ago
What happened to your blue states don’t you guy’s hate red states stay were you voted
9
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
Florida Nursing Diploma Scandal Could See Thousands of Workers Unemployed
More than 7,600 unqualified nurses could be working across the U.S. because of a fake-diploma fraud, according to the Department of Justice.
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report
Florida Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos market report continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased activity. Closed sales were down by 40.0% as compared to last month’s decrease of 38.9%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 39.9% (In November, there was a 42.1% decrease).
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023
Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
villages-news.com
Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida
The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
210-acre North Campus anticipated for Florida’s Mayo Clinic
A spokesperson with Mayo Clinic confirmed with Action News Jax Thursday that a 210-acre North Campus will be added to the site.
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
fox35orlando.com
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast
Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
