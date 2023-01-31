Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
whcuradio.com
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s police union president unhappy with labor talks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Ithaca’s police union is calling on city officials to improve labor negotiations. Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Tom Condzella believes a new long-term deal is necessary. He says officers want fair treatment and better pay. Condzella says Mayor Laura Lewis and...
ithaca.com
BorgWarner announces closure of Lansing plant by end of 2024
Automotive manufacturer BorgWarner, one of the largest local job providers in Tompkins County for years, recently announced that they would be closing one of their plants on Warren Road near the Town of Lansing and Ithaca border in favor of moving the operation to a pre-existing facility in Mexico. The...
whcuradio.com
Groton increases dog license fees
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is raising dog fees. Groton has increased its dog license fees by $4. The town clerk tells WHCU the price has not went up since 2012. The money helps support pet control services. Elsewhere in the region, there’s a new spot...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
ithaca.com
Another Intersection Across Route 13?
Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
Newfield, Second Wind Cottages leaders make progress on expansion plans caught in limbo
ITHACA, N.Y.—A compromise could be on the horizon between Newfield town officials and Second Wind Cottages as Second Wind aims to expand its options for those battling housing instability. Officials had an extended discussion on Friday with Second Wind leadership in the development’s central trailer. The meeting was essentially...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Common Council appoints new alderperson
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.
whcuradio.com
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
whcuradio.com
Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Yes, There Are Still Dry Towns in New York State
Binghamton On Tap is less then two months away. It's taking place on Saturday, March 25th with two sessions at 3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (General). This event continues to grow, so we are at a new location this year at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Ticket prices go...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
School back to normal after brief bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy: principal
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back to normal at Ernie Davis Academy after a small fire in a bathroom that school officials said was put out within minutes. Ernie Davis Academy Principal Colin Werfelman sent a letter to parents on January 31, 2023 saying that around 11:45 a.m., administration responded to a report of […]
cnycentral.com
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
