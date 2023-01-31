ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s police union president unhappy with labor talks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Ithaca’s police union is calling on city officials to improve labor negotiations. Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Tom Condzella believes a new long-term deal is necessary. He says officers want fair treatment and better pay. Condzella says Mayor Laura Lewis and...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

BorgWarner announces closure of Lansing plant by end of 2024

Automotive manufacturer BorgWarner, one of the largest local job providers in Tompkins County for years, recently announced that they would be closing one of their plants on Warren Road near the Town of Lansing and Ithaca border in favor of moving the operation to a pre-existing facility in Mexico. The...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Groton increases dog license fees

GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is raising dog fees. Groton has increased its dog license fees by $4. The town clerk tells WHCU the price has not went up since 2012. The money helps support pet control services. Elsewhere in the region, there’s a new spot...
GROTON, NY
ithaca.com

Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Common Council appoints new alderperson

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira bus driver injured after crashing into house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bus driver is recovering after crashing into a house Monday in Elmira. WENY-TV reports the Chemung County Transit bus was struck by a Jeep who did not make a full stop, then crashed into the house near Euclid Avenue. The bus driver suffered a head injury and is in stable condition. No passengers were on the bus at the time.
ELMIRA, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to crash on south end of Clemens Center bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic on the Clemens Center Parkway bridge was closed after a crash on the south end Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the crash around 1:00 p.m. on February 1, 2023. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed a pickup truck and a sedan both with damage on opposite sides of […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

House fire draws large response overnight in Cato

CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
CATO, NY

