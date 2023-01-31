Read full article on original website
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3
You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling
Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
VALORANT agent with highest win rate in Radiant only has 4.8 percent pick rate
In VALORANT, not everybody wants to play simple agents, but most times, they are necessary to find success. Some characters are much more exciting to use, and some have much more interesting abilities to use on the battlefield, but they don’t always lead to victory. Sage is one of...
C9 unleashes support Kalista to keep unbeaten start to 2023 LCS Spring Split alive
Cloud9 and CLG came into week two of the LCS Spring Split both sporting clean 2-0 records on the season, but it was C9 who emerged from their contest with their winning streak still intact. In just over 26 minutes, C9 dismantled CLG, posting a final gold differential of 14,000 in the one-sided bout.
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3
The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
Why Mobalytics is the best League of Legends app for season 13
Written in partnership with Mobalytics. Download the best League of Legends assistant for free here. A new year is upon us, as is a new League of Legends season. Season 13 brings with it a slew of huge changes to the game, including changes to the ranked system, meaning the early season climb can become a cruel experience. While an unfamiliar meta, an influx of new players (and smurfs), and coin-flip games are unavoidable, the new and improved Mobalytics is here to help.
Riot Mortdog surprises players with TFT Set 8 Augment data
Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer provided fans with a data dive into Teamfight Tactics Set Eight today that features two regular Augments and one Hero Augment taken over 60 percent of the time at Stage 2-1. Balancing TFT Set Eight is back on track, with the 13.1 C-patch...
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
Blizzard confirms nerf coming to Ramattra’s ‘never ending’ ultimate in Overwatch 2 season 3
Ramattra has rapidly become a fan favorite in Overwatch 2 since the omnic tank’s release, with lots of “positive feedback” to his kit, overall design, and “fun factor,” according to devs at Blizzard. But while he’s getting a few buffs to increase his overall effectiveness, a necessary nerf to his potentially infinitely lasting ultimate is also coming.
Keeping things simple: 3 VALORANT agents that are the toughest to win with at Silver and Gold ranks
Many of the newer agents that have released in VALORANT are tempting for many players to try out since they bring a ton of new abilities to the battlefield that can help turn the tides of a fight. But some agents are tougher to win with than others, especially when they require a lot more coordination and cooperation from the rest of one’s team.
