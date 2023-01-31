ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Threat sends school into lockdown

A Palatka elementary school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a threat from a parent, officials said. The threat, which was made over the phone, occurred after classes at James A…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 020323

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Welaka leaders revamping decades-old charter

Welaka residents and officials have spent nearly two years combing over the town’s charter and are close to finishing the first draft of the updated document. The charter, which is the “driving…
WELAKA, FL
Daily News

Officials: 1 dead, 1 kid hurt in crash

One person died and others, including a child, were seriously hurt Thursday evening in a collision that blocked traffic for hours, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash and road condition report, the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street just southwest of Palatka.
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy