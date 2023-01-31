IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO