Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
Daily News
Prep basketball: Crescent City pummels Taylor again
For the second time this season, the Crescent City Junior-Senior High School boys basketball team won by a rout over Pierson Taylor. This time at home, the Raiders got 11 points from Eric Jenkins Jr…
Daily News
Happy Hilltoppers
Interlachen’s Allen Jr., Palatka’s Dumas both choose to play at Western Kentucky. Perhaps it was only fitting that longtime friends Reggie Allen Jr. and Chavaris Dumas would end up in the same place at the same time again. Thirty-thousand feet in the air, the two literally…
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
News4Jax.com
2 Bishop Snyder baseball players charged with making threats toward African American teammate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Bishop John J. Snyder High School baseball players were arrested Monday in connection with threats made toward their African American teammate, according to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The two Bishop Snyder students arrested — who News4JAX is not naming because of their...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles
Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
Florida football: Kyle Trask may be in the spotlight next season
Florida football has had its fair share of NFL stories and surprise stars, but perhaps none more significant than Kyle Trask. From being a 2-star recruit out of high school, to an injury-prone backup, to a Heisman finalist. Every Gator fan loves Trask and was excited to see him go...
News4Jax.com
Mayoral candidates Allen, Cumber, Davis answer your questions on Jags stadium future, other key issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three candidates who are vying to become the next mayor of Jacksonville answered key questions asked by News4JAX viewers during recent interviews with This Week In Jacksonville host Kent Justice. Last week, as part of our Your Voice Matters campaign, we solicited questions from News4JAX viewers...
Daily News
Column: An old rivalry that won’t see light of day anytime soon
A simple post on Twitter has dug up some old wounds it seems. When Interlachen Junior-Senior High posted a Tweet looking for a week nine football game next season, a couple of responses brought up…
Daily News
Threat sends school into lockdown
A Palatka elementary school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a threat from a parent, officials said. The threat, which was made over the phone, occurred after classes at James A…
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 020323
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
First Coast News
When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
floridapolitics.com
FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project
The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023
A Jacksonville restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023.
Comments / 0