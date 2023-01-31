ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Happy Hilltoppers

Interlachen’s Allen Jr., Palatka’s Dumas both choose to play at Western Kentucky. Perhaps it was only fitting that longtime friends Reggie Allen Jr. and Chavaris Dumas would end up in the same place at the same time again. Thirty-thousand feet in the air, the two literally…
PALATKA, FL
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles

Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Daily News

Threat sends school into lockdown

A Palatka elementary school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a threat from a parent, officials said. The threat, which was made over the phone, occurred after classes at James A…
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 020323

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, Deceased. The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA LYNNE HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project

The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy