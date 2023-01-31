ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pan African flag raised in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Wesley Lee Seeking City of Poughkeepsie Mayoral Bid

POUGHKEEPSIE – Wesley Lee has seen first-hand the ugliness of the human spirit and the racial divide it can create; he has also witnessed the beauty of fighting for justice, bringing people together, and being a priceless part of progress. Lee, a long-time resident of the City of Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rondout Bank gets new board chairman

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon Mayor: City finances ‘best in memory’

BEACON – The City of Beacon is in “Excellent financial condition,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou says. He made his proclamation during his first state of the city address delivered before the city council on Monday evening. He said the city’s finances are doing quite well. “Beacon’s financial...
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps

BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire

A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
ARLINGTON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars

NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Rally For Enforcement of Six Stop Work Orders

NEW WINDSOR – Edie Johnson lovingly recalls coming to the Cornwall area as a teenager, falling in love with the enrapturing, mountainous backdrop and lush landscape. Later in life, she returned, and chose for the past 24 years to make Blooming Grove her home for those very reasons, along with the passion she has for the nearby wildlife who share her piece of Hudson Valley heaven.
BLOOMING GROVE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy