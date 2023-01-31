Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
'Missing mayor' seemingly returns to South Blooming Grove
Mayor George Kalaj spoke to Mid-Hudson News this week and was pictured online touring a new kosher grocery store that’s opening up in the village.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Wesley Lee Seeking City of Poughkeepsie Mayoral Bid
POUGHKEEPSIE – Wesley Lee has seen first-hand the ugliness of the human spirit and the racial divide it can create; he has also witnessed the beauty of fighting for justice, bringing people together, and being a priceless part of progress. Lee, a long-time resident of the City of Poughkeepsie,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
Ulster diversity officer now part of executive office
Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger announced on Wednesday that she has hired Attorney and New Paltz Town Board member Esi M. Lewis, Esq., as the county's Chief Diversity Officer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon Mayor: City finances ‘best in memory’
BEACON – The City of Beacon is in “Excellent financial condition,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou says. He made his proclamation during his first state of the city address delivered before the city council on Monday evening. He said the city’s finances are doing quite well. “Beacon’s financial...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps
BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence
NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars
NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
News 12
Port Jervis councilman pleads not guilty to stealing more than $1,000 from school district
A Port Jervis councilman and social studies teacher pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges he stole more than $1,000 from the school district. Regis Foster, 43, was arrested by state police in November after authorities say he “knowingly and intentionally stole” money meant for home instruction last school year.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Rally For Enforcement of Six Stop Work Orders
NEW WINDSOR – Edie Johnson lovingly recalls coming to the Cornwall area as a teenager, falling in love with the enrapturing, mountainous backdrop and lush landscape. Later in life, she returned, and chose for the past 24 years to make Blooming Grove her home for those very reasons, along with the passion she has for the nearby wildlife who share her piece of Hudson Valley heaven.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Comments / 0