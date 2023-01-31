ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments

Former Tech City in Ulster County Gets New Life

KINGSTON – Governor Kathy Hochul last Thursday announced Zinc8 Energy Solutions, USA, a leader in the long-duration energy storage industry, will relocate its $68 million manufacturing facility and U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Ulster County at the former Tech City, IBM Ulster campus, now known as iPark 87 business park. Zinc8 Energy Solutions develops innovative battery technology that uses zinc and air as fuel. Zinc8 has committed to creating up to 500 jobs, complementing New York State’s national leadership in growing the green economy, spearheading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prioritization of combating climate change. The company’s location to Ulster County supports Governor Hochul’s newly announced framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW

DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW. Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Service Members Should Receive Both an Income Tax Credit and County Property Tax Exemption. POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – This week, members of the Dutchess County Legislature sent a letter to their State Representatives encouraging them...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
KINGSTON, NY
Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
NEWBURGH, NY
OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan

NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Rally For Enforcement of Six Stop Work Orders

NEW WINDSOR – Edie Johnson lovingly recalls coming to the Cornwall area as a teenager, falling in love with the enrapturing, mountainous backdrop and lush landscape. Later in life, she returned, and chose for the past 24 years to make Blooming Grove her home for those very reasons, along with the passion she has for the nearby wildlife who share her piece of Hudson Valley heaven.
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Classical American Homes Preservation Trust appoints new president

NEW YORK – The Board of Directors of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust (CAHPT) is pleased to name Benjamin Prosky as its new President. With an endowment of about $100 million, the nonprofit is poised to expand its impact by providing direct support to architectural and land preservation work in addition to sponsoring investigative and research opportunities through scholarships, grants, residencies, and artisan apprenticeships.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hospital Pediatric Unit Doubles its Size and Expands Services

POUGHKEEPSIE – The two, large, colorful murals flanking speakers at last Tuesday’s Westchester Medical Health Network (WMCHealth) ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services inpatient pediatrics unit at the hospital in many ways encapsulated the potent moment. To the left, one...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps

BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY

Comments

