Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor, at White House, seeks funding to fight gun violence

NEWBURGH – Mayor Torrance Harvey was at the White House twice in the last few weeks, first at a U.S. Conference of Mayor session with President Biden where he discussed his COVID-19 related funding bills that were passed into law, gun violence and hate crimes. Harvey also met with...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights

Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rondout Bank gets new board chairman

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon Mayor: City finances ‘best in memory’

BEACON – The City of Beacon is in “Excellent financial condition,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou says. He made his proclamation during his first state of the city address delivered before the city council on Monday evening. He said the city’s finances are doing quite well. “Beacon’s financial...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh city councilman bows out

NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Former Tech City in Ulster County Gets New Life

KINGSTON – Governor Kathy Hochul last Thursday announced Zinc8 Energy Solutions, USA, a leader in the long-duration energy storage industry, will relocate its $68 million manufacturing facility and U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Ulster County at the former Tech City, IBM Ulster campus, now known as iPark 87 business park. Zinc8 Energy Solutions develops innovative battery technology that uses zinc and air as fuel. Zinc8 has committed to creating up to 500 jobs, complementing New York State’s national leadership in growing the green economy, spearheading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prioritization of combating climate change. The company’s location to Ulster County supports Governor Hochul’s newly announced framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Rally For Enforcement of Six Stop Work Orders

NEW WINDSOR – Edie Johnson lovingly recalls coming to the Cornwall area as a teenager, falling in love with the enrapturing, mountainous backdrop and lush landscape. Later in life, she returned, and chose for the past 24 years to make Blooming Grove her home for those very reasons, along with the passion she has for the nearby wildlife who share her piece of Hudson Valley heaven.
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pan African flag raised in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan

NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

