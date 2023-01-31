ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder suspect and two others arrested for Peekskill homicide

GREENBURGH – Three men who police say are associated with the January 29, 2023 murder of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse were arrested a few hours after Brickhouse died after being shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in Peekskill. One suspect who knew Brickhouse is facing murder charges and two others are facing felony weapons charges.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
peekskillherald.com

Cops: Sunday’s shooting victim knew assailant

Three men are due back in Peekskill City Court on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse on January 29. Police charged Peekskill resident Arnold J. Fernandez, 19 with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Omar Williams, 20, also a Peekskill resident, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree – as has Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt Manor. All three were arraigned in Peekskill City Court Tuesday and returned to Westchester County Jail.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal Peekskill Shooting Update: 3 Suspects Now In Custody

Three men are now in custody and face charges related to a shooting in Northern Westchester that left one victim dead. The shooting happened in Peekskill on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Spring Street, where officers found 35-year-old Peekskill resident Ricky Brickhouse with a gunshot wound in his back, Peekskill PD Detective Lieutenant Jack Galusha said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Bronx man found dead inside apartment, roommate arrested: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found dead with head trauma inside his Highbridge apartment Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of his roommate, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. found the 62-year-old man unresponsive with a head wound inside the basement apartment on West 169th Street […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide

Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
BETHEL, CT
News 12

Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges

SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy