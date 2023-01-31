Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder suspect and two others arrested for Peekskill homicide
GREENBURGH – Three men who police say are associated with the January 29, 2023 murder of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse were arrested a few hours after Brickhouse died after being shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in Peekskill. One suspect who knew Brickhouse is facing murder charges and two others are facing felony weapons charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
peekskillherald.com
Cops: Sunday’s shooting victim knew assailant
Three men are due back in Peekskill City Court on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse on January 29. Police charged Peekskill resident Arnold J. Fernandez, 19 with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Omar Williams, 20, also a Peekskill resident, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree – as has Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt Manor. All three were arraigned in Peekskill City Court Tuesday and returned to Westchester County Jail.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
Fatal Peekskill Shooting Update: 3 Suspects Now In Custody
Three men are now in custody and face charges related to a shooting in Northern Westchester that left one victim dead. The shooting happened in Peekskill on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Spring Street, where officers found 35-year-old Peekskill resident Ricky Brickhouse with a gunshot wound in his back, Peekskill PD Detective Lieutenant Jack Galusha said.
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
Darien Train Station Car Break-Ins: Suspect Charged Gave False Name, Police Say
A suspect has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to break into cars at a Fairfield County train station. The incident took place in Darien at the Noroton Heights Train Station around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. Officers were called to the Noroton Heights Train Station parking lot on a...
Bronx man found dead inside apartment, roommate arrested: police
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found dead with head trauma inside his Highbridge apartment Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of his roommate, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. found the 62-year-old man unresponsive with a head wound inside the basement apartment on West 169th Street […]
2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide
Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
26-Year-Old Arraigned In Shooting Death Of Another Hudson Valley Man, Cops Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an area man last year.Dutchess County resident Devin Taylor, age 26, of Poughkeepsie, was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, death of Darren Villani.Villani, age 28, of …
Police: Mahopac man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Police say two men in their 20s were fighting at the Cloud House Smoke Shop in Carmel on Monday night.
News 12
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Owners ask Orange County sheriff to ‘do the right thing’ after deputy allegedly shoots dog in face
A 4-year-old pit bull was allegedly shot three times Saturday by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. “I just heard a bunch of shots,” said the dog’s owner, Devon McCarthy. Emmalina is now home in Monroe and on the mend. Her owners, Devon McCarthy and Leslie Rodriguez ,...
Beacon Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say
A man from the area is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck several times. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 27 on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. The woman was found after Beacon Police received a call from her telling officers she had...
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges
SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
Comments / 0