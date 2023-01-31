Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; photos of getaway car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for two men and a dark-colored sedan, after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting call.

Once on scene, officers located one woman who had been shot. Police According to Metro police, the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was hospitalized with serious wounds.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, had surveillance video of the woman crawling near her flowerbed, appearing to try and reach safety.

“When I got up to come look and open the front door, turn off the alarm, look out the front door, and there’s a person laying on your front porch,” the neighbor said. “[It’s] absolute terror, and I’m still that way. I mean I’ve spent most of the morning just shaking.”

Officials say the woman was walking in the neighborhood when a dark-colored sedan passed, possibly a Dodge Avenger, passed her. The car turned around, and two males got out and grabbed her. The two asked for her cell phone, and when she refused, she was punched and shot three times in the arms and legs.,

“I don’t know that you can put it into words because you don’t expect something like that to happen in your neighborhood. You’re terrified, you’re sad, it’s just a whole realm of emotions… but the main thing is for the young girl to be okay,” the neighbor continued.

At this time, officers are investigating robbery as a possible motive in the shooting.

Metro police have released photos of the suspected vehicle described as a dark sedan with chrome or silver rims. One of the back windows was had a cover over it.

Photo of car suspected in Green Hills shooting (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

“I grew up in this area and lived here all my life and it’s just such a quiet area. It’s just shocking,” said Allison Robinson, who lives nearby.

Neighbors said this kind of crime is almost unheard of in their neighborhood and they hope the people responsible are found immediately.

“You wouldn’t think people would be driving around looking for trouble. But it’s sad you can’t go out of your house at night by yourself,” said Nancy Webb, who also lives in the area.

Councilwoman Angie Henderson told News 2 she’s been working with West Precinct officers since first thing Monday Morning, and that her thoughts are with the victim, the victim’s family, and the victim’s friends.

Police urge anyone with information about the crime or if they recognize the vehicle involved to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

