Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
iheart.com
Throw Up Those Horns: Inkcarceration's Lineup Is A Metalhead's Dream
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Inkcarceration, and it's going all out by showcasing a lineup that celebrates each year of the tattoo and music festival. “We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer line-up representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” festival general manager and co-founder Dan Janssen said in a statement. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”
iheart.com
Britney Spears & Alyssa Milano Go Back And Forth About 'Bullying' Claims
Britney Spears is slamming Alyssa Milano for her "Toxic" behavior. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 31), Spears called Milano out for a tweet she posted in December where she said, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." Britney posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, "It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!"
Comments / 0