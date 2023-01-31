Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.0 Thu 8 pm CST 16.5 16.6 15.8
Snow Squall Warning issued for Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Clinton County in northern New York Franklin County in northern New York Southern St. Lawrence County in northern New York Northwestern Essex County in northern New York Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 1030 PM EST. * At 937 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Earlville to near Talcville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes the following highways Interstate 87 between mile markers 145 and 175. Interstate 89 between mile markers 122 and 129. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Gouverneur, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Oswegatchie, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Moira, Altona, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville and Colton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
