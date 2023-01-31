ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

heystamford.com

Spirit of New Orleans Takes Over The Cap with Renowned Musical & Culinary Talent

Has announced the culinary talent that will be participating in The Big Easy at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, March 4, bringing the flavors and fun of New Orleans to life. Beneficiaries include two national non-profit organizations with roots in Connecticut – The Jacques Pépin Foundation and Wholesome Wave. Premium sponsors include Wagoneer and Greenwich Hospital.
PORT CHESTER, NY
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
multihousingnews.com

New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community

Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
STAMFORD, CT
heystamford.com

Stamford Downtown Celebrates 2023 Winter Restaurant Weeks!

Stamford Downtown presents 2023 Winter Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, February 20 through Sunday, March 5. Come out of the cold and savor the flavors, as 29 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this 2-week event. Offerings include seasonal prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Gather your friends, family and office mates to try a new venue or just enjoy an old favorite. Dine-in reservations are recommended.
STAMFORD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store

Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield

If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester

Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
PORT CHESTER, NY

