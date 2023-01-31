Read full article on original website
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway ProjectAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
heystamford.com
Spirit of New Orleans Takes Over The Cap with Renowned Musical & Culinary Talent
Has announced the culinary talent that will be participating in The Big Easy at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, March 4, bringing the flavors and fun of New Orleans to life. Beneficiaries include two national non-profit organizations with roots in Connecticut – The Jacques Pépin Foundation and Wholesome Wave. Premium sponsors include Wagoneer and Greenwich Hospital.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
multihousingnews.com
New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community
Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
heystamford.com
Stamford Downtown Celebrates 2023 Winter Restaurant Weeks!
Stamford Downtown presents 2023 Winter Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, February 20 through Sunday, March 5. Come out of the cold and savor the flavors, as 29 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this 2-week event. Offerings include seasonal prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Gather your friends, family and office mates to try a new venue or just enjoy an old favorite. Dine-in reservations are recommended.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store
Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield
If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
westchestermagazine.com
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester
Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
