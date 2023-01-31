Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
22 WSBT
Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection
Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport raises $10,000 for veteran's center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A boost for some local veterans. The St. Joseph County Airport Authority presented a $10,000 check to the Robert L. Miller Veteran's Center. That money comes from the annual "Bears in the Air" at South Bend International Airport. Over the past 11 years, the...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
WNDU
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
22 WSBT
South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
inkfreenews.com
Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification
WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
22 WSBT
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
inkfreenews.com
Osceola Man Arrested After Burglarizing Quonset Hut In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — An Osceola man was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Quonset hut in Syracuse. Damian Lee Cassidy, 24, Osceola, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; theft, a class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony. On...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fire Contained To Garage Of Milford Home Set To Be Demolished
MILFORD – There were no injuries following a Monday night fire in Milford. The Milford Fire Department received the initial call at 7:30 p.m. for a fire at 105 N. Maple St., Milford, which was a vacant house, said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Haines. The property is owned by Ronald Davidhizar.
WNDU
City of South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ and ‘Team South Bend’ event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will host its next quarterly “Meet the Mayor” and “Team South Bend” event next week. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riley High School. Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one, five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials. City staff and staff of other local organizations will also be in attendance.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
WNDU
Four Winds Casino South Bend to host job fair next week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Feeling lucky?. Four Winds Casinos’ South Bend location is hosting another job fair! The hiring event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its recruit center located at 1290 E. Ireland Road. The job fair is offering...
