Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the...
whmi.com
Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township
Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
whmi.com
Milford High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Milford High School had to be evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 11am that a threat was discovered on a bathroom wall stating that there was a bomb in a locker. The principal ordered the school evacuated and a search of the building was conducted.
whmi.com
GoFundMe To Aid Woman Who Turned In Lost Bag Of Cash
A White Lake Township woman selflessly returned a bag of money containing $15,000 that she found while walking to work. Now, the community is coming together to help her. Dianne Gordon has walked more than two miles to her job at VC Fresh Marketplace since her car broke down last year. She was on her way home on January 21st when she stopped at a BP station for a snack and saw a bag of cash on the ground.
whmi.com
Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church
A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
Comments / 0