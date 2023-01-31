Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech Announces Partnership to Increase Access for Working Adults
Indianapolis, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, which enables employers in Indiana and across the nation to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth. Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees, with pre-determined programs offered...
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
BRIDGE invites faith leaders and communities to focus on racial justice in February
BRIDGE (Building Respect & Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville) encourages every faith community to emphasize their faith’s teaching on racial equity on the February 17-19 weekend to motivate and inspire their members to make the Evansville region a place where all races, ethnicities, and cultures feel a sense of belonging. The Racial Justice Faith Weekend will help mark Black History Month.
Bosma selected as first USI Chief Marketing Officer
Claire Bosma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the University of Southern Indiana, effective Wednesday, February 1. Bosma will report to Kindra Strupp, Vice President for Marketing and Communication. In this newly created role, Bosma will manage strategic marketing efforts in alignment with USI’s Strategic Plan goals to...
Officials give update on Convention Center, Larry Bird Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Convention Center posted its top month to date in December, according to its General Manager Tennille Wanner. Speaking to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, Wanner said they did about $160,000 in gross revenue during December, and about $658,000 throughout eight months in 2022 since they […]
EVPL observing Black History Month with a series of programming, displays
Evansville, IN, January 30, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will observe Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage...
USI UNVEILS LOCAL NIL MARKETPLACE POWERED BY ICON SOURCE
EVANSVILLE, IN (Jan. 20) – University of USI Athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Screaming Eagle student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position USI athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ??alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Toumi sets career scoring mark against Sycamores
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Yacine Toumi connected on eight of his 16 field goal attempts to finish with a career-best 19 points on Wednesday evening as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Indiana State by a final score of 83-65 on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute. This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice. […]
Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
