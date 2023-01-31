Ms. G makes her Groundhog Day return Thursday at Mass Audubon's Drumlin Farm

LINCOLN — Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

Ms. G., the Official Groundhog of Massachusetts, makes her 16th annual Groundhog Day forecast Thursday at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to folklore, if Ms. G sees her shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, we can look forward to an early spring.

In a press release, officials at Drumlin Farm say the event typically attracts a large and enthusiastic crowd, with families and children especially eager to watch Ms. G "emerge from hibernation and explore her special enclosure, which includes groundhog treats like fresh veggies."

The action starts at 9:30 a.m., when visitors can learn how animals, including Drumlin Farm’s sheep, keep themselves warm and healthy during cold weather.

The main event featuring Ms. G begins at 10, with Mass Audubon President David O’Neill offering welcoming remarks. Special guest will be state Sen. Michael Barrett, D-Lexington.

Once Ms. G makes her (always accurate) prediction and is escorted back to her burrow, participants will be encouraged to enjoy other programs, from making groundhog crafts to meeting live animal ambassadors and learning how they adapt to winter as the climate changes.

“The story of Ms. G is a wonderful example of coming together to advocate for positive change in our communities and in our world," said Renata Pomponi, Mass Audubon senior director for Metro Boston, in a statement. "This event is not only a chance for a fun mid-winter celebration, but also an opportunity for us all to commit to protecting wildlife habitat and access to nature across the state.”

Ms. G was declared the Official State Groundhog by then-Gov. Deval Patrick on July 31, 2014, when he signed the proposed bill submitted by students at Hunnewell Elementary School in Wellesley, enacting it into law.

Ms. G has been giving an annual forecast on Groundhog Day since 2008.

Last year, she predicted an early spring. That was in opposition to her more famous peer, Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter during the 136th annual Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.