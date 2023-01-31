ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Ms. G makes her Groundhog Day return Thursday at Mass Audubon's Drumlin Farm

By Special to the Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

LINCOLN — Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

Ms. G., the Official Groundhog of Massachusetts, makes her 16th annual Groundhog Day forecast Thursday at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to folklore, if Ms. G sees her shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, we can look forward to an early spring.

In a press release, officials at Drumlin Farm say the event typically attracts a large and enthusiastic crowd, with families and children especially eager to watch Ms. G "emerge from hibernation and explore her special enclosure, which includes groundhog treats like fresh veggies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dxIg_0kX7AWRM00

The action starts at 9:30 a.m., when visitors can learn how animals, including Drumlin Farm’s sheep, keep themselves warm and healthy during cold weather.

The main event featuring Ms. G begins at 10, with Mass Audubon President David O’Neill offering welcoming remarks. Special guest will be state Sen. Michael Barrett, D-Lexington.

Once Ms. G makes her (always accurate) prediction and is escorted back to her burrow, participants will be encouraged to enjoy other programs, from making groundhog crafts to meeting live animal ambassadors and learning how they adapt to winter as the climate changes.

“The story of Ms. G is a wonderful example of coming together to advocate for positive change in our communities and in our world," said Renata Pomponi, Mass Audubon senior director for Metro Boston, in a statement. "This event is not only a chance for a fun mid-winter celebration, but also an opportunity for us all to commit to protecting wildlife habitat and access to nature across the state.”

Ms. G was declared the Official State Groundhog by then-Gov. Deval Patrick on July 31, 2014, when he signed the proposed bill submitted by students at Hunnewell Elementary School in Wellesley, enacting it into law.

Ms. G has been giving an annual forecast on Groundhog Day since 2008.

Last year, she predicted an early spring. That was in opposition to her more famous peer, Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter during the 136th annual Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DogTime

Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem

In Massachusetts, wildlife officials are asking people to watch their dogs as coyote mating season comes to a head.  A Community’s Growing Coyote Issue WCVB Boston reports that coyotes, who will attack small dogs year-round, are more likely to attack large dogs during mating season.  “They’re territorial and in the mating season,” said Dave Wattles […] The post Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem appeared first on DogTime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3

Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how

Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travel50states.com

8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA

It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend

A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

New Regional Lottery Office Opens in Worcester on Feb. 6

WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will open at 135 Gold Star Blvd. on Feb. 6, at 8:45 AM.The new location shares space with the Seven Hills Foundation. The new regional office in Worcester is 18,300 sq. ft. The current office, at 151 West Boylston St.,...
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy