Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
u.today
'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022
Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Stocks Edge Lower, Fed In Focus, Meta, AMD, Peloton - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as 2023 rally faces early fed test; Traders bet on smaller rate hikes, see dovish pivot; Meta earnings on deck as mega cap tech rolls up sleeves; AMD shares leap as earnings, outlook steady chip sector nerves and Peloton facing more losses, cost cuts amid fading in-home demand.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Fed Preview, Bitcoin Holds Steady at $22.9K
Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at about $22,900, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Equities closed higher after the latest data showed Europe's economy edging...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
CoinDesk
Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm
Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a "considerable portion" of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates
According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Crypto Asset Surges 219% After Contentious SEC Decision – Could XRP Do the Same?
LBRY’s native token LBC is in the midst of a parabolic run-up following new developments relating to its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The file-sharing and payments protocol lost a court case with the SEC in November of last year after a federal judge ruled that it violated securities laws when it sold LBC.
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation
Canadian crypto mining firmPow.re said Thursday it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment. The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was...
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: When Regulating Crypto, Please Target the Bad Actors, Not the Asset
There's no denying 2023 feels a lot better than 2022.Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are up about 39% and 33%, respectively, so far this year, on the heels of 60% annual declines. The...
CoinDesk
US Senators Press Crypto Bank Silvergate on Ties to FTX: Bloomberg
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing Silvergate Capital (SI) to provide more details about what it knew about FTX's alleged misuse of customer funds, according to a report in Bloomberg. In...
CoinDesk
Initial Coin Offerings Deserve a Rethink
In the fallout over FTX, U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) recently announced he is considering legislation aimed at protecting retail investors from cryptocurrency fraud. Legislators and regulators should proceed with caution. Casual observers may be skeptical of the innovation of cryptocurrencies, but the clearest innovation has been initial coin offerings (ICO).
