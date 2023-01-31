THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES ARE HEADING... — The Baltimore Orioles are heading to Sarasota for spring training and will be there till March to prepare for the 2023 season. The weather in Sarasota, Florida compared to Baltimore is significantly different. Let's take a look at it. The average high in Baltimore in February is 46 degrees and in March is 55 degrees. The average lows in February and March are 31 degrees and 40 degrees. So on the cold side— even though we do get some outlier warm days. In Sarasota, in February the average high is 75 degrees, and in March is 77. The lows for Sarasota in February are 55 degrees and in March 57 degrees.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO