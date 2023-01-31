Read full article on original website
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
Camden Chat
Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training
Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
Yardbarker
Should Red Sox Consider Deal With Ex-Yankee? Boston Reportedly Still Looking For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox may have a few more additions up their sleeve before the 2023 season comes around. Boston already has had a roller coaster of an offseason that saw fan favorites like Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi leave in free agency, but the Red Sox also have made some intriguing moves of their own including their recent trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. With Bogaerts out the door and Trevor Story set to miss some time, Mondesi is an interesting option to fill the middle infield hole. But, he's not fully healthy himself so Boston still is considering bringing in another middle infielder, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.
WTRF
Kade Strowd invited to Orioles spring training
Former West Virginia pitcher Kade Strowd is headed to spring training with the Baltimore Orioles as a non-roster invitee. Strowd, a 12th-round draft pick out of WVU in the 2019 MLB Draft, is not part of the Orioles’ 40-man roster, but will head to spring training in Sarasota, Florida looking to make an impression on the Baltimore coaching staff.
Braves make big pre-Spring Training roster moves
The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more
While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees
The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
wmar2news
Orioles head to spring training in Florida
THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES ARE HEADING... — The Baltimore Orioles are heading to Sarasota for spring training and will be there till March to prepare for the 2023 season. The weather in Sarasota, Florida compared to Baltimore is significantly different. Let's take a look at it. The average high in Baltimore in February is 46 degrees and in March is 55 degrees. The average lows in February and March are 31 degrees and 40 degrees. So on the cold side— even though we do get some outlier warm days. In Sarasota, in February the average high is 75 degrees, and in March is 77. The lows for Sarasota in February are 55 degrees and in March 57 degrees.
North Platte Telegraph
Nathan Ruiz: Turning down lease option another case of Orioles disregarding public perception
BALTIMORE — The Orioles don’t seem to care what you think. On Wednesday, the team — meaning CEO and Chairman John Angelos and whoever he might have asked for input — decided to decline the option in its lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority that would have extended the agreement by five years. That choice, which leaves 11 months on the current deal that has existed since Camden Yards opened in 1992, does nothing to back Angelos’ claims about his intent to keep the team in Baltimore nor calm fans concerned about another professional sports team leaving the city.
Yankees’ Biggest Position Battles as Spring Training Nears
Will Aaron Hicks start in left field on Opening Day? Which shortstop will emerge as a starter this spring?
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
Camden Chat
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles lease saga rolls on with no short-term extension
There are now 56 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. It’s exactly eight weeks from today. Fittingly, with the news of his retirement this week, that’s Darren O’Day number of days remaining until real baseball is back. The number 56 was worn by Kyle Bradish in 2022. If he can become a more memorable number 56 than O’Day, that would be pretty good for him and for the Orioles.
batterypower.com
Braves-Orioles game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule
Peacock and NBC Sports announced their 2023 schedule for MLB Sunday Leadoff which is Peacock’s exclusive package of Sunday Morning MLB games. The series of games will run for the full season starting on April 23 while continuing through September 3. The Atlanta Braves’ matchup against the Baltimore Orioles...
