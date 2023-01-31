ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

whmi.com

Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township

Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
whmi.com

Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals

Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church

A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation

We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
beckersasc.com

8 physician fraud cases in January

Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson student who made threat about a teacher expelled

LIVONIA — Livonia Public Schools' board of education voted on Monday to expel a high school student who made a threat regarding a teacher to another student in late December. The male student at Livonia Stevenson was suspended at that time, pending a disciplinary hearing. A disciplinary hearing officer...
LIVONIA, MI
whmi.com

Woman Accused Of Posing As Therapist To Stand Trial

A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a local recovery center will stand trial on numerous charges including identify theft, and witness intimidation. 34-year-old Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin was bound over for trial on 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft following a preliminary exam in 53rd District Court in Howell.
HOWELL, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm

A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
DETROIT, MI

