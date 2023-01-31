Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township
Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
whmi.com
Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals
Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor students demand more mental health resources after classmate's death
A group of students from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School walked out of class on Thursday to raise awareness of the need for more mental health resources in school, just days after their 15-year-old classmate was found dead on school grounds. Ximena Rowe Avila, a 10th grader at Pioneer, was...
whmi.com
Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church
A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
Downtown Ann Arbor power outages lead to cancellation of Washtenaw County board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County leaders won’t be meeting as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after county buildings in downtown Ann Arbor lost power. The county Board of Commissioners 5:30 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting were both canceled on Wednesday afternoon soon before they were set to start, according to county spokesperson Crystal Campbell.
macomb.edu
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients. Macomb County’s only dental hygiene clinic to offer low-cost preventative dental care. The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College is now open and accepting patients, providing low-cost preventative dental care to community residents. All services...
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
thesuntimesnews.com
Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation
We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
beckersasc.com
8 physician fraud cases in January
Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student who made threat about a teacher expelled
LIVONIA — Livonia Public Schools' board of education voted on Monday to expel a high school student who made a threat regarding a teacher to another student in late December. The male student at Livonia Stevenson was suspended at that time, pending a disciplinary hearing. A disciplinary hearing officer...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
whmi.com
Woman Accused Of Posing As Therapist To Stand Trial
A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a local recovery center will stand trial on numerous charges including identify theft, and witness intimidation. 34-year-old Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin was bound over for trial on 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft following a preliminary exam in 53rd District Court in Howell.
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Suburban Collection Showplace to Host Detroit RV & Camping Show Feb. 1-5, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm
A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
Comments / 0