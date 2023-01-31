ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

whmi.com

Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church

A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Celebrated in Livingston County

The Livingston County Transportation Coalition will host a pancake breakfast in support of the 2nd Annual Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day. Breakfast will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Torch 180 in Fowlerville with collaboration from other community organizations such as LETS and Church & Society Committee of First UMC Brighton.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals

Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For Local Toddler Battling Cancer

A benefit is planned this weekend to help support the family of a toddler diagnosed with cancer on his birthday last year. Livingston County resident Rowen Jordan turned 2-years-old on November 16th of last year. On the very same day, he was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 neuroblastoma. Jordan has...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Woody The Woodchuck Prepping For Groundhog's Day Prediction

Livingston County's resident weather-guessing woodchuck will take center stage tomorrow morning for her 24th annual Groundhog Day prediction at the Howell Conference & Nature Center. A ceremony and events are planned to see if Woody the Woodchuck will see her shadow or embrace the possibility of an early spring. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees. A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:. - Medilodge of Howell. - Medilodge of Livingston. -...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

