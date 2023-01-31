Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
whmi.com
Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church
A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
whmi.com
Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Celebrated in Livingston County
The Livingston County Transportation Coalition will host a pancake breakfast in support of the 2nd Annual Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day. Breakfast will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Torch 180 in Fowlerville with collaboration from other community organizations such as LETS and Church & Society Committee of First UMC Brighton.
Former professor provides lesson on Mott Community College’s 100-year history
FLINT, MI - Mott Community College has been a pillar in the Flint community for 100 years. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a lecture was hosted by retired professor Paul Rozycki at Totem Books near downtown Flint. Rozycki is the author of Clearer Image: The 100 Year History of Mott Community...
whmi.com
Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals
Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
whmi.com
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For Local Toddler Battling Cancer
A benefit is planned this weekend to help support the family of a toddler diagnosed with cancer on his birthday last year. Livingston County resident Rowen Jordan turned 2-years-old on November 16th of last year. On the very same day, he was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 neuroblastoma. Jordan has...
Mott Community College chairperson could be removed after explicit comments to staff member
FLINT, MI – Trustees at Mott Community College will decide the fate of its newly-elected chair who used explicit language to a staff member and was caught on a live microphone at a special meeting tomorrow. The special meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 am to work in radio since 2004 and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable and that's the most important meal of the day breakfast. I love me some breakfast, but...
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
whmi.com
Woody The Woodchuck Prepping For Groundhog's Day Prediction
Livingston County's resident weather-guessing woodchuck will take center stage tomorrow morning for her 24th annual Groundhog Day prediction at the Howell Conference & Nature Center. A ceremony and events are planned to see if Woody the Woodchuck will see her shadow or embrace the possibility of an early spring. The...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
whmi.com
Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees. A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:. - Medilodge of Howell. - Medilodge of Livingston. -...
