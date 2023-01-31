ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Friday cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

6 more weeks of winter? Not for Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — I don't normally argue with rodents, but Punxsutawney Phil is wrong! And guess what, he is only right 40% of the time. Phil saw his shadow early Thursday morning, meaning that he is forecasting six more weeks of winter. For us in Florida, it doesn't really matter if we get six more weeks of winter or if we get an early spring. We are forecasting above-average, more spring-like temperatures over the next several weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon sun to start February!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some early fog, then afternoon sun to start February!. High humidity starts the day with areas of morning fog for the first day of February. Sunshine rules the rest of the day once the sun is high enough to burn off the clouds. Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather for Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It doesn’t get much better than this for early February. Since Sunday we have had beautiful beach weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beach and into the low to mid 80s east of I-75. We can expect to see that continue through Thursday with the only downside being some patchy morning fog which will quickly burn off by 8 to 9 a.m. There is a dense fog advisory in effect from Sarasota northward through Tampa from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy