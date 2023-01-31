ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Chatham Fish Pier project had defective steel sheets. Here's what is next.

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
CHATHAM — The South Jog Bulkhead Replacement Project at the fish pier is back on track after the contractor, MAS Building and Bridge, identified issues with the steel sheets delivered for use in the project.

It turns out that the sheets didn’t meet the specifications. A deformation made driving the sheets to the design depth and in proper alignment impossible, according to Robert Duncanson, the town's director of natural resources.

Duncanson said the contractor initially contacted manufacturers and builders across the country to solve the problem. A representative from the mill that manufactured the sheets came to Chatham and confirmed the sheets did not meet the proper specification requirements.

MAS Building & Bridge was able to identify another supplier and those sheet specifications were reviewed and approved by town staff and Pomroy Associates on Jan. 10. The sheets were delivered on Jan. 20. There was no additional cost to the town, Duncanson said.

“With a project like this you always hope there’s enough float in the schedule,” Duncanson said.

Chatham Fish Pier:Chatham seeks interim operator

The project lost about two weeks because of the issue, he said. The South Jog bulkhead replacement and cathodic protection measures should be complete by April 28 rather than April 14. The sidewalk, guardrail, lighting and deck and Barcliff walk are due to be complete by June 9 instead of May 26.

The contractor is aware of the tight timeline, Duncanson said. A make-up schedule will likely include longer shifts and Saturday work to reach the targeted dates, he said.

“The contractor we have was great,” Duncanson said. “They were immediately looking into ways to make it work, and we have a schedule to get us back on track.”

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

