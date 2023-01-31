ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Winter Track and Field Performer of the Week of Jan. 22-28

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

After another exciting week of the high school boys winter track season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Peformer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Aono

Ridgewood senior

Matt won the Alan Wedemeier Award at the Bergen County Relays after jumping a meet best 14 feet in the pole vault, running a leg on the winning 4-x-400 team and running legs on the second place shuttle hurdles and 4-x-200 teams.

Nathan Caldwell

Lakeland senior

Lakeland finished third at the Passaic County championships after a strong three event effort from Caldwell, who had quality performances in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, scoring 14 points.

Trashon Dye

Passaic Tech junior

After dabbling in indoor track last winter, the Bulldog football star has gone all-in this season, winning the long jump at the Passaic County championships with a county-leading jump, and medaling in the triple jump and 200 meters.

Allan Hilton-Clarke

Bergen Catholic senior

Hilton-Clarke had the meet's longest triple jump (and the best in North Jersey this year), tied for the top high jump and the second best long jump in the meet and won three divisional gold medals and a silver as the Crusaders won the Non-Public division.

Tadael Mihret

Rutherford senior

Mihret led the Bulldogs to their first ever NJIC boys title, winning the 1,600, taking second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 800 to lead his team with 24 points.

Liam Paneque

Demarest sophomore

One of the top 10th grade jumpers in the country this winter, he led all long jumpers in the Bergen Relays by nearly a foot. Paneque also ran a leg on the winning shuttle hurdles team that won the overall title and qualified for the Nike indoor Nationals championship race.

Joshua Yoon

He made a belated indoor debut and showed he is completely recovered from the injury that cut his spring short in early May, 2022, winning the 55, long jump and triple jump at the NJIC championships, setting a meet record in the long jump and jumping an area seasonal best in the triple jump.

Vote!

NOTE: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Winter Track and Field Performer of the Week of Jan. 22-28

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hunterdon Central Ousts High Point in HWS Tournament

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central girls basketball team advanced in the opening round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament with a 37-28 victory on Tuesday. Tabitha DeVries scored 17 points for the Red Devils (6-14), who outscored High Point, 13-6, in the fourth quarter. DeVries sank five of six foul shots. Rachel Teague had 10 points for High Point (10-6). Hunterdon Central will play at second-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North edges out Holmdel - Girls basketball recap

Megan Sias posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toms River North defeated Holmdel 46-42 in Toms River North. Arliana Torres also had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals with Julia Grodzicki adding 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Toms River...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Mendham snaps streak with win over Madison

Mendham picked up its first win in five games by defeating Madison 5-0 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Mendham (9-6-2) racked up two losses and two ties before picking up a shutout victory on Wednesday. Mendham struck for two goals in first to open up a comfortable lead early. It...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Brick Township

Monmouth defeated Brick Township 46-34, in Tinton Falls. After breaking a two game losing streak, Monmouth (11-9) has won two out of its last three games. Brick Township (6-15) had its losing streak extended to three games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Beats West Morris, 7-2, on Senior Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team scored three goals in the first period and went on to a 7-2 victory over West Morris on Monday. Dillon Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lancers (10-4-3), who led, 3-0, after one period and 5-1 after two. Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia and Ryan Zales each had one goal and one assist, and David Weinrib and Mitchell Friedman also scored one goal apiece for Livingston. Brett Conklin and Alex Selvin each assisted on two goals. Livingston outshot West Morris, 67-11.  It was Senior Night for the Lancers. Honored before the game were 12th-graders Alex Selvin, Brett Conklin, Dillon Schultz, Reed Plotnick and Justinas Sanders.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
RAMSEY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy