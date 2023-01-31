ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spanish police find fingerprints in Vinicius Junior case

The Spanish police force have made progress in their investigation to the disgraceful mannequin that was hung from a Madrid overpass in the lead up to last week’s Madrid derby. A banner was hung from an overpass in the vicinity of Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training ground, saying ‘Madrid hates...
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest. Navas was the third of three signings made by Forest on the final day of the January transfer window.
Watch: Valencia down to 10 men after Gabriel Paulista kicks out at Vinicius Junior

Despite a promising opening 45 minutes to this match, Valencia are well and truly out of their game against Real Madrid now. Los Che stopped the reigning Spanish and European champions from scoring in the first half, despite Antonio Rudiger having an effort ruled out by VAR. However, their resistance...
Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...

