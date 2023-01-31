USA Today Network creates state investigative team for PA

The USA Today Network has assembled an award-winning team of journalists to investigate stories that have high impact across Pennsylvania and its local communities.

“Our network is committed to watchdog journalism that goes beyond the headlines of the day, and this is what the team will deliver for Pennsylvania,” said Mike Feeley, Mid-Atlantic editor for the USA Today Network.

Leading political coverage for the state team is Bruce Siwy. A former adjunct faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, he has spent most of his career covering city and county government in western Pennsylvania, earning several Keystone Media Awards in categories such as investigative and enterprise reporting. He recently published his first book, a true crime titled "Jailing the Johnstown Judge: Joe O'Kicki, the Mob and Corrupt Justice."

Bethany Rodgers is taking on government accountability. She grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and graduated from the University of Maryland. She has reported on crime in Maryland, religion in Florida and, most recently, the state government in Utah. She moved back across the country last year and joined the USA TODAY Network in August — just in time to cover the U.S. Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Oz.

“Having worked closely with Bethany and Bruce through the 2022 election cycle, I’ve seen firsthand the talent and dedication they bring to the task of covering government and politics,” said Dustin Racioppi, politics and government editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region and a former New Jersey statehouse reporter.

“It’s evident in their work, too – from immersive profiles of John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro to breaking news on Dr. Oz’s fetal tissue research to analyzing the blowout loss by Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race. I’m excited to collaborate with them on even more smart and compelling coverage in 2023.”

Chris Ullery, who will cover extremism and social justice, has been a reporter with the Bucks County Courier Times for seven years, covering municipal government, infrastructure and the Central Bucks School District.

Ullery’s mostly self-taught skills in the Python computer programming language have helped him flesh out and analyze years of voter registration data, track COVID-19 cases at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and build a 10-year database of 911 call logs in Bucks County.

In addition to using his programming experience to track extremist movements, Ullery will work with local newsrooms in the USA Today Network to help tell stories by the numbers.

Matt Rink, an Erie native who graduated from Gannon University, will cover a wide variety of important stories as a “sprint” reporter, traveling where the story takes him. He worked as a reporter for The Independent in Massillon, Ohio, after college and later for The Canton Repository in Ohio.

Before returning to Erie, Rink served as The Repository's editorial page editor. Since 2017, Rink has covered government and politics for the Times-News in Erie.

Brian Myszkowski has been a reporter at the Pocono Record for nearly five years, writing on topics as wide ranging as health issues during the pandemic to hospitality to vulnerable populations. He will continue to cover a variety of assignments for the state investigative team.

Brian Whipkey is the state’s outdoors writer, reporting on hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and state parks across Pennsylvania. He grew up near Laurel Hill State Park, hunting and fishing with his family.

Previously, he worked for the Daily American newspaper in Somerset, where he worked in various positions including serving as editor for 17 years.

Leading the team is veteran journalist Kim Strong, an awarding-winning reporter and editor and Penn State University graduate.

“We’ve assembled a team of talented journalists whose work stands apart,” Strong said. "We will pursue stories of people throughout our communities — the powerful, the least powerful and the change-makers."