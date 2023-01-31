ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

This Wrentham state trooper was named a 'Traffic Safety Hero' by AAA Northeast

By Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 2 days ago

WRENTHAM State trooper Pete Pollard goes into schools throughout the state and helps students learn the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.

For his work, Pollard was recognized earlier this month as a "Traffic Safety Hero," by AAA Northeast.

"We're trying to get positive interactions with the kids," said Pollard, 42, a six-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police. "I don't want the first time I meet you to be the worst day of your life."

Pollard works with Joanna Frageorgia, of AAA Northeast, to present the agency's community outreach program called "Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving." They have jointly presented the program to students, typically high school juniors, for the past three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fBK9_0kX781rv00

The pair discuss the state's laws regarding driving under the influence of marijuana, the role of drug recognition experts and how police respond to crashes.

Pollard was also featured in a AAA Northeast video used by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles about the laws regarding impaired driving.

"What we try to do is not demonize THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the major psychoactive component recognized in cannabis)," said Pollard. "Not everyone who does THC is bad, but driving under the influence of THC is unacceptable socially, morally and legally. That's one of the things we try to drive home. We try to show them what it does to your motor skills, both short and long term, and what it does to your body."

Along with the AAA program, Pollard who describes himself as a traffic law nerd also develops curriculum for the Massachusetts Police Training Council.

He said he was pleased for the award, not because he received it, but because it shines a positive light on the Massachusetts State Police.

"It's good anytime that law enforcement is shown in a positive light," said Pollard. "It's motivating to me."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

The Milford Daily News

