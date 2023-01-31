ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Roundup: Fisk Jubiliee Singers to perform in Fremont

Fisk Jubilee Singers to perform in Fremont as part of Hayes celebration

FREMONT- The singing group that gave Nashville its moniker of The Music City will perform April 2,in Fremont as part of President Rutherford B. Hayes’ 200th Birthday Celebration.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will give a public concert at Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St. Hayes Presidential is bringing the group to Fremont as one of the major events in the on-going commemoration of President Hayes’ 200th birthday, which was Oct. 4.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the performance.

Tickets are $10 for ages 18 and older, $5 for ages 13-17 and free for kids 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at https://www.rbhayes.org/news/2023/01/23/general/fisk-jubilee-singers-to-perform-in-fremont-as-part-of-president-hayes-200th-birthday-celebration/.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers are students at Fisk University and have sung for audiences worldwide since the original group was formed in 1871 to help raise money for the university. At that time, Fisk was the only university that offered a liberal arts education to young men and women irrespective of their race, and it was struggling to stay open.

The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced "slave songs" to the world and were instrumental in preserving this unique American musical tradition known today as spirituals.

President Hayes’ 200th Birthday Celebration is sponsored by Croghan Colonial Bank. For a schedule of birthday celebration events, visit rbhayes.org/rbh200.

Senior Resources to hold Valentine's Day Tea Party

PORT CLINTON - Ottawa County Senior Resources will hold a Senior Citizens Valentine's Day Tea Party and Dance 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Damschroder Hall, Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Donation at the door is $5. To make a reservation call 419-898-6459 or any county senior center.

St. Paul selling Valentine's Day cookies

OAK HARBOR - St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9789 W. Oak Harbor Southeast Road, will sell frosted heart shaped Valentine's Day sugar cookies as well as chocolate chip cookies. The heart-shaped cookies are the same recipe as the popular apple shaped cookies the church sells at the Oak Harbor Apple Festival.

Cookies will need to be pre-ordered and orders will be accepted thru Friday Feb. 3. Orders can be placed by calling Jodi Regal at 419-276-9124 or sending order requests to the church. Include name, contact information and number of dozen cookies you would like.

Cost of the cookies is $7 per dozen for the Valentine's Day cookies and $6 per dozen for the chocolate chip. Cookies will be available for pick up from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the church. Proceeds from the cookies sales will be used to support youth programs.

Urban Folkart to be featured at The Arts Garge

PORT CLINTON - A local Port Clinton artist will be featured in a unique art show and fun-raiser at Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council’s The Arts Garage (TAG) this February.

“Urban Folkart” by Keith Fleming will be the second gallery exhibit at TAG in 2023, showcasing Fleming’s colorful, one-of-a-kind pieces.

An opening reception will take place on Feb. 11, at The Arts Garage. The reception will feature a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, entertainment and more fromUrban Folkart to be featured at The Arts Garge from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will be hosted by Keith and Jen Nickles.

Fleming was born and raised in Port Clinton and received his associates degree in fashion illustration from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

He has been a member of the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council in a variety of positions for about 10 years and a resident artist of TAG since it opened last year. Fleming often works with acrylics and found objects for his pieces.

All proceeds from Fleming’s art sales and other paid events of the evening will benefit the GPCAAC’s youth programming.

The Arts Garage is located in the city’s old maintenance garage at 317 W. Perry St. Hours are Wednesday-Sunday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Croghan Colonial Bank welcomes Jamie Dewese, Wealth Management Adviser

FREMONT - Croghan Colonial Bank welcomes Jamie Dewese to the Trust and Wealth Management Department as a Wealth Management Adviser. Dewese brings vast experience of over 10 years in the financial industry. He loves working through solving problems to build relationships and connect with his customers by using his skillset to help people strategize and achieve their retirement goals.

Dewese was a business owner for 12 years before going back to college and completing his business degree. He earned a 2-year Business Management degree from Terra Community College. Once he started in the banking industry, Dewese acquired his Life and Health License, and Series 6 and 63, Investment Licenses. Once he transitioned into a financial advising role, he earned his Series 66 and Series 7 Investment Licenses.

