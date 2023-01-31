Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase Wallet to stop crypto thefts with this new integration
A cryptocurrency company called Coinbase just announced many updates to its Wallet software that will improve security and user experience. To safeguard users from harmful actions like spam tokens and airdropped assets, these features include transaction previews, token approval notifications, and an automatic blocklist of flagged dApps. Wallet users will...
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
altcoinbuzz.io
Crypto Wallet Alternatives to MetaMask and Trust Wallet
MetaMask and Trust Wallet are the most popular Ethereum-compatible wallets. However, many people are not too happy with them anymore. A prime example is MetaMask sharing your IP information. Many saw this as breaching the idea of decentralization. So, we are going to look at a couple of crypto wallet...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
‘World-first’ crypto regime set out by UK government
The UK has announced plans to regulate the crypto space and introduce a “world-first regime” to prevent market abuses. The government said the new roadmap for cryptocurrency regulations would also aim to grow the economy and encourage innovation in the burgeoning sector.Ministers are aiming to bring the crypto closer in line with the regulation that governs how traditional financial institutions work, but will not publish details until Wednesday.In a statement, the Treasury said that its new “robust approach” in regulating the sector will mitigate “the most significant risks”, but also allow the UK to tap into the advantages of crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Value Increases Before Launch Date, Threshold (T) Listed on Coinbase, Shows Bullish Sentiment
The cryptocurrency market is finally showing some signs of recovery from the harsh crypto winter of 2022. Crypto projects that were launched last year and were off to a slow start, have begun to show stability even in bursts of market volatility. Snowfall protocol (SNW) and Threshold (T) are two such crypto projects that have displayed a bullish sentiment, capturing the attention of market analysts globally.
thenewscrypto.com
B2Broker Integrates Match-Trader Platform, Extending Its White Label Offerings
A leading technology and liquidity provider within the Forex/CFDs and digital currency industries, B2Broker recently announced the extension of its white label liquidity offering by adding Match-Trader. Through this integration, customers will have access to a full white label solution, fiercely competitive commercials, and pre-built B2Core connectivity. After integrating cTrader in 2022, the integration of Match-Trader is simply the most recent in a string of developments by B2Broker. This connection demonstrates B2Broker’s dedication to offering its clients a comprehensive and flexible service.
e-cryptonews.com
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance’s BNB Chain Releases Whitepaper of Upcoming BNB Greenfield
Users with BNB tokens and a BNB Chain address may store information on greenfield. The goal of the development of these tools is to increase BNB’s use. BNB Chain, Binance’s blockchain platform, has lately indicated a desire to create a Web3-based storage infrastructure, which it has dubbed BNB Greenfield. The whitepaper they released on their official Twitter page indicates that it will be integrated into BNB Chain’s decentralized storage architecture, which provides end users and decentralized applications with full access to their data.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT ETF Pioneer NFTZ Announces Shut Down of Services
Defiance ETFs has said that as of February 28, they would “close and sell” its NFTZ. In its first two trading days, the fund dropped from US$24.41 to US$21.66, an 11% decline. Despite its widespread recognition as the pioneering NFT ETF, NFTZ has decided to close its doors....
NBC Los Angeles
Britain Sets Out Plans to Regulate Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse
The U.K. laid out plan to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The proposals include strengthening rules on crypto lending, a controversial practice that contributed to the demise of FTX. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is viewed by industry backers as a crypto-friendly leader. The U.K. formally laid out plans to regulate the...
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplace SudoSwap Airdrops SUDO Governance Token
On January 30th, SudoSwap announced the release of its native SUDO token. Liquidity providers on the SUDO network will be rewarded with an airdrop of SUDO. With an airdrop of coins to early backers, NFT marketplace SudoSwap announced the launch of its native governance token, SUDO. This shift coincides with a recent uptick in NFT trading volume, after a pause that was part of a larger decline in crypto activity.
