Related
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
Senator calls on Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores
The push on Capitol Hill to rein in China-owned social media network TikTok has set its sights on tech giants Apple and Google. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-CO, sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday calling on their companies to remove TikTok from their respective app stores, citing concerns about how TikTok handles the data of American users. "Like most social media networks, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users," Bennet said. "Unlike most social media networks, TikTok poses a unique concern." "TikTok's vast influence and aggressive data collection pose a specific threat to U.S. national security because of its parent company's obligations under Chinese law," Bennet added.
TechCrunch
Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall
“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Android Authority
The latest T-Mobile breach affected Google Fi customers too
Google doesn't refer to its "primary network provider" by name, but we know who it is. Google has announced that some Fi user data was affected by a breach. The firm said the breach affected its primary network provider. T-Mobile is Google’s primary network in the US. T-Mobile announced...
Chipotle buyer livid that mobile orders get served first despite her annoyed looks and interactions with servers
A shopper shared her long-wait time frustration with fast-food restaurants. The previous cause for extended hold-ups was customizations. The annoyed woman has to wait for all the mobile orders to get served. Only then can she receive her in-store request. It is a spreading trend, which she identified at Chipotle and Starbucks.
Is PayPal a Better Option Than a Traditional Bank?
Apps have changed the way people shop, connect and even work. Some apps even change the way people bank. One of the leading options, PayPal, has 429 million users in America -- according to Zippia --...
Ars Technica
ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base in history, report says
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that AI bot ChatGPT reached an estimated 100 million active monthly users last month, a mere two months from launch, making it the "fastest-growing consumer application in history," according to a UBS investment bank research note. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years, according to UBS researcher Lloyd Walmsley.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
Netflix Reveals How They Plan to Stop Users From Sharing Their Accounts
After months of waiting, Netflix has finally unveiled new details on how they plan to crackdown on account sharing in the near future. The streaming service, which announced last month that it would begin to roll out the new strategy in March, shared its updated FAQ outlining how your account should and should not be shared.
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
ChatGPT may be the fastest-growing consumer app in internet history, reaching 100 million users in just over 2 months, UBS report says
ChatGPT's user base grew faster than TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, and other major platforms, a new report by UBS showed.
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Phone Arena
Spooky Snapchat ad promotes its AR filters; SNAP's Q4 earnings produce stock sell-off
Snapchat ran a commercial during last week's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 30-second ad promotes the app's AR filters but some viewers felt that the spot was creepy, to say the least. That's because the ad starts by stating "Our eyes can only see so much. But what if they could see more?"
