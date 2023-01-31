ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household

The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
KRMG

Senator calls on Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores

The push on Capitol Hill to rein in China-owned social media network TikTok has set its sights on tech giants Apple and Google. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-CO, sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday calling on their companies to remove TikTok from their respective app stores, citing concerns about how TikTok handles the data of American users. "Like most social media networks, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users," Bennet said. "Unlike most social media networks, TikTok poses a unique concern." "TikTok's vast influence and aggressive data collection pose a specific threat to U.S. national security because of its parent company's obligations under Chinese law," Bennet added.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall

“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
Android Authority

The latest T-Mobile breach affected Google Fi customers too

Google doesn't refer to its "primary network provider" by name, but we know who it is. Google has announced that some Fi user data was affected by a breach. The firm said the breach affected its primary network provider. T-Mobile is Google’s primary network in the US. T-Mobile announced...
Ars Technica

ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base in history, report says

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that AI bot ChatGPT reached an estimated 100 million active monthly users last month, a mere two months from launch, making it the "fastest-growing consumer application in history," according to a UBS investment bank research note. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years, according to UBS researcher Lloyd Walmsley.
techaiapp.com

Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack

Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
NBC Chicago

Netflix Reveals How They Plan to Stop Users From Sharing Their Accounts

After months of waiting, Netflix has finally unveiled new details on how they plan to crackdown on account sharing in the near future. The streaming service, which announced last month that it would begin to roll out the new strategy in March, shared its updated FAQ outlining how your account should and should not be shared.
PYMNTS

Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message

With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Phone Arena

Spooky Snapchat ad promotes its AR filters; SNAP's Q4 earnings produce stock sell-off

Snapchat ran a commercial during last week's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 30-second ad promotes the app's AR filters but some viewers felt that the spot was creepy, to say the least. That's because the ad starts by stating "Our eyes can only see so much. But what if they could see more?"

