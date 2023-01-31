15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County; vehicle reportedly carjacked

A 15-year-old was killed in a crash in Beaver County.

The crash took place just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Route 65, Route 51 and the 17th Street Bridge (East Rochester-Monaca Bridge) intersection in East Rochester.

According to Monaca police, the car was reported stolen from New Brighton in a carjacking just before 11 p.m.

Police said a Monaca officer saw the car and attempted to pull it over. The car sped off before crashing in East Rochester.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, lost control and struck an embankment, causing it to roll over.

The driver was seriously injured, transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was temporarily closed but reopened to traffic around 4:40 a.m.

Monaca police said state police were requested to investigate the crash and any criminal charges that may result in it.

