ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County; vehicle reportedly carjacked

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSk52_0kX77A3600

A 15-year-old was killed in a crash in Beaver County.

The crash took place just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Route 65, Route 51 and the 17th Street Bridge (East Rochester-Monaca Bridge) intersection in East Rochester.

According to Monaca police, the car was reported stolen from New Brighton in a carjacking just before 11 p.m.

Police said a Monaca officer saw the car and attempted to pull it over. The car sped off before crashing in East Rochester.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, lost control and struck an embankment, causing it to roll over.

The driver was seriously injured, transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was temporarily closed but reopened to traffic around 4:40 a.m.

Monaca police said state police were requested to investigate the crash and any criminal charges that may result in it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Charges filed in deadly hit-and-run on busy Ross Township road
  • 2 men charged after police find more cars stolen from rental company, some linked to recent crimes
  • 1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Ellwood City
  • VIDEO: Local activist group reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 17

    Cathy Ryan
    2d ago

    Where the hell were the parents of these kids. A school night and they are out running around. Start charging the parents for something when their underage kids do this and maybe it will finally stop!!!

    Reply
    10
    Jack Keifer
    2d ago

    Well I'm praying that whoever got their car stolen by the little thugs has good insurance with replacement value . I'd be willing to bet they will lose thousands .

    Reply(1)
    5
    QUEEN
    1d ago

    Sending prayers for the young man that's in the hospital, Also the family who lost their son you have my deepest condolences sending you prayers, I just want to say to are young people, think before you do something you will regret...

    Reply
    2
    Related
    explore venango

    State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

    MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
    WFMJ.com

    Ohio State Highway Patrol locates suspect in fatal I-80 hit skip

    A suspect has been identified in a hit skip accident that took the life of a Masury man on Interstate 80 Wednesday. In a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified their suspect as 37-year-old Chris Beeghley of North Collins, New York. Troopers believe Beeghley was behind the wheel...
    MASURY, OH
    explore venango

    Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole, Occupants Allegedly Flee the Scene

    SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents allegedly fled the scene of an accident after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Sugarcreek Borough on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, January 27, on Meadville Pike (State Route...
    FRANKLIN, PA
    Tribune-Review

    Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool

    A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
    butlerradio.com

    Police Charge Woman In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

    Police have filed charges in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Mars woman earlier this year. Ross Township Police say 39-year-old Erin Petroski turned herself in and is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI. She was allegedly the driver that hit 32-year-old Elizabeth Griser at a Sheetz on...
    MARS, PA
    WTOV 9

    Driver of scooter injured in Steubenville crash

    STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a motor scooter involved in a crash with a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday. Steubenville Police said the driver of the vehicle was cited when the vehicle struck the scooter from behind. The accident happened around...
    STEUBENVILLE, OH
    explore venango

    Oil City Man Charged After Choreographed Theft Caught on Camera

    SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an Oil City man following an alleged three-man choreographed theft of two pairs of boots from Rural King that was caught on security cameras. According to a criminal complaint released on January 27, a Sugarcreek Borough Police Department (SBPD)...
    OIL CITY, PA
    WTOV 9

    Wheeling Police seeing a single-vehicle crash trend

    WHEELING, W.Va. — It was learned last week traffic incidents in Wheeling were down significantly from previous years. In 2020, the roads were less traveled traffic due to pandemic. So, in 2021 traffic increased, as did crashes and violations. "Folks weren't doing what they were supposed to be doing,”...
    WHEELING, WV
    Tribune-Review

    Man killed in Route 993 crash in North Huntingdon

    An Allegheny County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland/Price Inc. manufacturing plant in North Huntingdon, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said. The victim, William Henning, 41, of Wall, died in an Allegheny County hospital at 2:55 a.m. as...
    NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
    977rocks.com

    Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony

    Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
    HARMONY, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    117K+
    Followers
    143K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy