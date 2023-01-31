Read full article on original website
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
Stranded Hikers on Oahu could be Billed for Emergency Services
KAILUA, Hawaiii (KITV4) -- As hikers approach the Olomana Trail, a new sign warns visitors that six people have fallen to their deaths -- all but one between the second and third peak. The sign then lists each fatal fall, the most recent occurring in November 2022.
Gerard Puana reaches $3 million settlement with City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the uncle of convicted felon and former Honolulu Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, has reached a nearly 3 million dollar settlement with the City and County of Honolulu. Puana was at the center of the infamous case after being framed for mailbox theft as part of the...
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says
MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Oahu homeowner recalls near miss with boulder that crashed into her Palolo home
A 65-year resident of Palolo, Caroline Sasaki said she has never heard of a boulder falling from the west side of the valley, until one plunged into her own home over the weekend. Oahu homeowner recalls near miss with boulder that crashed into her Palolo home. A 65-year resident of...
1,700 Honolulu parking meters upgraded to accept payment via smartphone app
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Honolulu city parking meters have now been configured to accept payments via a smartphone app, officials said. According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), approximately 1,700 parking meters are now capable of accepting the updated payment method. The move to update the meters is part of an effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, officials said.
Thursday Weather: Showers for Kaua'i, light winds, vog slowly clears
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies across the islands with isolated showers to start; scattered showers in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i with numerous afternoon showers. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Hawai'i Island. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Weather: Light winds, vog possible, afternoon clouds and showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds prevail Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible for Kaua'i, isolated showers elsewhere. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Hawai'i Island. Highs 78 to 83. Daytime Sea breezes up to 15 mph. Tonight, cloudy conditions continue with isolated to scattered...
Life after wrongful conviction: Ian Schweitzer talks about re-entering society
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly-freed Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, one of the three men convicted in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, is making his first public appearance to share his story and raise awareness on wrongful convictions. It's only been a week and a half since Hawaii island judge...
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: Vog lingers, dry Thursday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mostly dry tonight and Thursday. Trade wind showers increase for Friday into the weekend. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe
A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe. A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night.
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: January 31, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Drier weather through midweek. Trade wind showers increase for Friday into the weekend. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Scattered rains focused on Windward Big Island.
Hawaiian Humane Society offering special Valentine's Day $14 rate for all adoptions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering the 'Will You Be Mine?' Adoption Special February 1 through February 19, with adoption fees at just $14 for all animals. See all of the adoptable animals at HawaiianHumane.org/Adoptions or visit their Mōʻiliʻili campus.
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
