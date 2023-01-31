ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
HONOLULU, HI
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
MILILANI, HI
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
1,700 Honolulu parking meters upgraded to accept payment via smartphone app

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Honolulu city parking meters have now been configured to accept payments via a smartphone app, officials said. According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), approximately 1,700 parking meters are now capable of accepting the updated payment method. The move to update the meters is part of an effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
Thursday Weather: Showers for Kaua'i, light winds, vog slowly clears

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies across the islands with isolated showers to start; scattered showers in the afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i with numerous afternoon showers. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Hawai'i Island. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
Wednesday Weather: Light winds, vog possible, afternoon clouds and showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds prevail Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible for Kaua'i, isolated showers elsewhere. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Hawai'i Island. Highs 78 to 83. Daytime Sea breezes up to 15 mph. Tonight, cloudy conditions continue with isolated to scattered...
HONOLULU, HI
Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe

A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night.
KANEOHE, HI
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: January 31, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Drier weather through midweek. Trade wind showers increase for Friday into the weekend. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Scattered rains focused on Windward Big Island.
HONOLULU, HI

