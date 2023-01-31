Pakistan’s textile sector has no shortage of woes. In an unusual step, a recent request for a $2 billion soft credit or loan from Islamabad this month for the import of U.S. cotton has been one considered route for the nation’s troubled textile mills. In a recent letter to the U.S. ambassador, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made an additional request for concessional loans. The industry faces a shortfall of almost 9 to 10 million bales of cotton required for production, based on last year’s figures, where 14 million bales were used for domestic production. Extensive flooding left Pakistan with just 5 million bales of cotton...

7 DAYS AGO