ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears

Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Axios

Euro area grew in the fourth quarter

Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
PYMNTS

Report: January Job Cuts Were Highest Since 2020

The wave of layoffs announced by employers last month was the highest since 2020. U.S. based companies cut 102,943 jobs in January, a 136% increase from December 2022 and a 440% increase from January of last year, the employment service Challenger, Gray & Christmas (CGG) said in a report released Thursday (Feb. 2).
Reuters

U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States remained the most important destination for German exports in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. Exports of goods reached a record 156 billion euros ($169.31 billion) last year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary data from the German statistics office.
Reuters

Euro zone factories are likely over the worst - PMI

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased again last month suggesting the worst may be over, according to a survey which showed price pressures slackened and the fall in demand moderated, driving a surge in optimism.
Reuters

Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers - Ifo

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Materials shortages have decreased in Germany's manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said.
The Associated Press

US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the...
investing.com

New Zealand Q4 jobless rate edges up to 3.4%, just above historic lows

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate held just above historic lows and wage inflation hit a three-decade high but there are signs the labour market is easing, adding to expectations the central bank will pull back on the size of its interest rate hike this month. Data released by...
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn

Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
monitordaily.com

Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’

The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
US News and World Report

Canada's Economy Inched up in November, Likely Stalled at Year-End

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy expanded slightly in November, matching expectations, and likely stalled in December, data showed on Tuesday, broadly in line with the Bank of Canada's expectations for the economy to flatline during the first half of this year. November gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in November, Statistics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy