Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
German exports drop 6.3% in Dec, suggesting slowing economy
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in December amid high inflation and market uncertainty, suggesting a slowing down in Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
Report: January Job Cuts Were Highest Since 2020
The wave of layoffs announced by employers last month was the highest since 2020. U.S. based companies cut 102,943 jobs in January, a 136% increase from December 2022 and a 440% increase from January of last year, the employment service Challenger, Gray & Christmas (CGG) said in a report released Thursday (Feb. 2).
U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States remained the most important destination for German exports in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. Exports of goods reached a record 156 billion euros ($169.31 billion) last year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary data from the German statistics office.
This is the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—it’s also a fairly mild correction, so far
On Tuesday, we learned that U.S. home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell for the fifth straight month in November. Since peaking in June, U.S. home prices have fallen 2.5%. On one hand that 2.5% drop in U.S. home prices marks the second-biggest...
Euro zone factories are likely over the worst - PMI
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased again last month suggesting the worst may be over, according to a survey which showed price pressures slackened and the fall in demand moderated, driving a surge in optimism.
Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers - Ifo
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Materials shortages have decreased in Germany's manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said.
U.S. job openings increase to five-month high as labor market stays tight
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, which could keep the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path.
Job openings jumped unexpectedly to 11 million in December
Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them.
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the...
investing.com
New Zealand Q4 jobless rate edges up to 3.4%, just above historic lows
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate held just above historic lows and wage inflation hit a three-decade high but there are signs the labour market is easing, adding to expectations the central bank will pull back on the size of its interest rate hike this month. Data released by...
U.S. factory orders rebound in December
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure.
U.S. layoffs surged in January as tech slashed thousands of jobs - report
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.
NASDAQ
POLL-Turkey annual inflation to drop to 53.5% in January, despite sharp monthly rise
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation should drop to 53.5% in January even as prices continue jumping on a monthly basis, according to a Reuters poll on Monday that also showed inflation will end the year at 41%, much higher than official expectations. Inflation has been stoked by...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
monitordaily.com
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
US News and World Report
Canada's Economy Inched up in November, Likely Stalled at Year-End
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy expanded slightly in November, matching expectations, and likely stalled in December, data showed on Tuesday, broadly in line with the Bank of Canada's expectations for the economy to flatline during the first half of this year. November gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in November, Statistics...
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
Comments / 0