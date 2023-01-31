Read full article on original website
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory
The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.
US activist investor who accused Adani of ‘biggest con in corporate history’ dares Indian group to sue
The US investor targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group over what it claims is the “biggest con in corporate history” has dared the company to sue, given it would open the coal producer to further scrutiny. Hindenburg Research’s report has already wiped billions of dollars of value from the...
Adani Defends Itself After Fraud Allegations. But the Real Victim May Be India’s Reputation
Given the oversized role Adani Group plays in India’s economy, the controversy has huge implications for the country and Prime Minister Modi.
$90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
Adani has turned to nationalism to shield itself from fraud allegations
This post has been updated. India’s Adani group has claimed that the allegations of serious fraud it has faced from US-based Hindenburg Research are an attack on India itself. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, which has surged in recent years to become one of India’s most important business groups, has...
Who is Hindenburg, the firm targeting India's Adani?
NEW YORK (AP) — Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents. The Adani Group has blasted the accusations, calling them “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.” Nevertheless, Hindenburg’s scorching allegations have caused the fortune of Adani Group’s founder, Gautam Adani, to slide by nearly $47 billion in just over a week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. Here’s a look at the firm behind all the movement:
India's Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims
NEW DELHI — Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share offering after it lost tens of billions of dollars in market value due to fraud claims by a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Billionaire Gautam Adani 's company said Thursday it will review its plans for raising capital...
Adani Group abandons share offer as crisis triggered by fraud claims escalates
The stock plunge engulfing Adani Group companies gathered pace on Thursday after the Indian conglomerate abandoned its share offer in an escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that has cut more than US$100bn in value from the power-to-ports empire. The conglomerate’s flagship listed company, Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports...
Indian billionaire Adani at center of $68B stock market rout
NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his companies shed $68 billion in market value after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused him of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” triggering a massive sell-off of Adani stocks. The report by from U.S.-based Hindenburg about India’s second-largest conglomerate accused it of stock price manipulation and fraud just as the group began a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion. Adani, 60, has since slid from a ranking of being the world’s third richest man to the 11th, as his net worth shrank more than $30 billion to an estimated $84 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. WHO IS GAUTAM ADANI?
India’s Supreme Court to hear appeals against ban on BBC Modi documentary
India’s top court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the ban on a BBC documentary examining prime minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.Titled "India: The Modi Question", the documentary cited a British intelligence report that held Mr Modi “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002, where potentially thousands of Muslims were massacred, when he was the state’s chief minister.Blocking the film soon after its release earlier this month, the government invoked emergency powers under the information and technology law, seeking the removal of clips from social media. The British public broadcaster has been receiving...
Mining group Rio Tinto apologises for losing radioactive capsule in Western Australia
The mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised after losing a radioactive capsule in Western Australia. The tiny object disappeared along a 1,400-kilometre route between a mining site and Perth. It could put any person within a 5-metre radius at risk. Local authorities have launched investigations to understand how the capsule went missing. We report on how this is not the first time the mining giant has faced bad publicity in Australia. Also in this edition, Indian conglomerate Adani Group fights back against a report alleging it is involved in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud".
