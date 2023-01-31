Read full article on original website
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Exxon Mobil Posts Record $56 Billion 2022 Profit, Beats Q4 Forecasts As Crude Surges
“While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed," said CEO Darren Woods.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Meta Platforms Q4 profit nosedives 55%, hurt by cost-cutting moves
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a hefty charge related to cost-cutting moves like layoffs, office closures and an overhaul of its data center strategy. Net income for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 fell to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook reported. The digital ad giant faced a brutal 2022 as companies cut back on marketing spend due to economic worries, while rivals like TikTok captured younger users and Apple’s privacy updates continued to challenge the business of placing targeted ads. However, Meta forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling a rebound in demand for digital ads after months of weak sales. Zuckerberg’s firm forecast revenue between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $27.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Meta’s forecast is an indication that the ad market may be recovering as companies increase their marketing budgets, after a long pause due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Meta shares, which lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2022, were up about 10% in extended trading.
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
US News and World Report
Gilead Profit Beats Street Expectations on COVID and HIV Sales
(Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates. The U.S. biotech company also forecast 2023 sales of $26 billion to $26.5 billion, ahead of analyst...
Investopedia
AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares soared nearly 13% Wednesday after the chipmaker offered an inline first-quarter outlook, reassuring investors spooked last week when rival Intel Corp. (INTC) issued a dismal forecast amid market-share losses and a downturn in spending on computing chips. Intel shares recovered slightly from Friday's 6%...
Japan's ANA Holdings raises profit forecast as travel demand recovers
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T), raised its full-year profit forecast as travel demand recovers following the easing of COVID-19 border curbs.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
The rural lifestyle is becoming attractive to more Americans.
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters
Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere. Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales. During a conference call with investors, Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz said China’s decision to end its zero-COVID policy in December caused a spike in infections that closed nearly 30% of Starbucks’ 6,000 stores at its peak. Same-store sales plunged 29%. But Schultz said Starbucks remains optimistic about China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. As of this week, all of Starbucks’ stores in China are open without restrictions for the first time since March 2020. Schultz said the company remains on track to have 9,000 stores in China by the end of 2025.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
medtechdive.com
Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return
Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
ValueWalk
Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Sysco had a mixed quarter but one thing is clear, business is better than prepandemic times. The company pays a healthy dividend and repurchases shares, too. Trading at 18.85X earnings its no value but should be trading at even higher levels. Dividend King Sysco (NYSE:SYY) pulled back following its FQ2...
US News and World Report
Ford Posts Lower Profit, Issues Downbeat Outlook; Shares Drop
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday said quarterly profits fell and the automaker predicted a difficult year ahead, sending its shares down after the bell as investors were disappointed following this week's robust report from rival General Motors Co. Ford blamed chip shortages and other supply chain issues and...
Honeywell forecasts weak first-quarter profit as supply chain snags hurt
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) forecast first-quarter adjusted profit below estimates, signaling strong demand in its high-margin aerospace unit was not enough to beat the impact of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
AMD revenue beats targets, Wall St relieved after Intel's grim outlook
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) on Tuesday posted revenue that beat Wall Street targets and said it expected business to improve in the second half, enthusing investors who saw the company gaining on rival Intel.
Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. The message from their earnings on Thursday: not so fast. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.
Roche warns 2023 profits will fall on $5 billion COVID sales hit
BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) warned on Thursday profits will decline in 2023 as falling demand for its COVID-19 therapy and diagnostics kits will knock sales by over $5 billion, the latest sign that the pharmaceutical industry's years-long pandemic boost is ebbing.
Homebuilder PulteGroup's quarterly profit beats estimates on higher house prices
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on the back of higher house prices in a tightening market.
Clorox exec says no more price hikes, layoffs coming as it lifts annual profit
(Reuters) - Clorox Co Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said on Thursday that the bleach maker has no more price hikes planned through June, and is readying for more layoffs as it looks to recover margins following sky-high inflation.
