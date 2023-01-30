Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Caddo, De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 17:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 545 PM CST. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake affecting De Soto and Caddo Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 151.0 feet, High water will overflow and result in some significant flooding on some secondary roadways around the Southern Kingston Road area. Livestock near the lake should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 151.37 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM CST Thursday was 151.37 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to crest around 155 feet on Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 151.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 151.6 feet on 12/10/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 04/16/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
