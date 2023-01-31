Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings
There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Newcastle United last trophy: When did the Magpies last win a cup?
The last time Newcastle United won a trophy or reached a final.
Leicester confirm signing of defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City
Leicester have completed the signing of Harry Souttar from Stoke City.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Chelsea complete £6m signing of academy forward
Chelsea have struck a deal to sign teenage striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton.
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong
Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Transfer window: Your Premier League club's January business rated - fan views
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity. We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10... Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Rating: 9.
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Enzo Fernandez signs for Chelsea in British record deal
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
Erik ten Hag suggests he made 'request' to sign Marcel Sabitzer
Erik ten Hag has seemingly confirmed that he asked Manchester United to pursue a deadline day deal for Marcel Sabitzer in order to help solve their worsening injury crisis.
Fulham confirm signing of Sasa Lukic from Torino
Fulham confirm the signing of Sasa Lukic from Torino on a permanent transfer.
