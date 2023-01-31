Effective: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting La Salle, Grant, Caldwell and Winn Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 31.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 32.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO