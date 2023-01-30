ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Retired educator to run for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago

Dan Schumaker, a retired principal and teacher with the West Linn-Wilsonville School District, announced a run for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board this week.

Wilsonville, OR
