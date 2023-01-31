Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Winter Storm Warning, Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings are currently in effect in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. This storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulations to many areas, with some areas potentially seeing as much as 12 inches of snow.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
Stretching from Texas to Tennessee, the storm will continue through at least Thursday morning, affecting travel and possibly knocking out power in some areas. Thousands of flights have been disrupted.
Slow-Moving Winter Storm Expected to Wreak Havoc on Southern States
"Parts of the south are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wet wintry weather that will last for most of the workweek.Arctic air is forecasted to settle over areas stretching from the Southern Plains up through Tennessee and Kentucky and will be coupled with freezing rain, sleet, and potential snow in some locations.Travel during the next four days could become dangerous as the potential for tree damage and downed power lines due to heavy ice increases. Roads are also expected to be slicked with ice.In 2021, an extreme winter storm forced mass electricity outages across the state of Texas impacting...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
TravelPulse
New Winter Storm To Impact Travel Conditions Across Central US
The West Coast continues to endure a deluge during the early part of this week, with the potential to cause further flooding, mudslides and possibly life-threatening conditions. Heavy rainfall, mountain snow and blowing snow are causing hazardous travel conditions from California all the way to parts of Colorado. But, according...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Millions under winter storm watch as snow moves across Midwest and New England
Six states and 14 million Americans are on alert as winter storms move across the Midwest and toward New England, while the West faces another cross-country storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Thrillist
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Due to Winter Storm Warnings from Texas to Ohio
Unless absolutely necessary, this might not be the best time to travel anywhere from Texas to Ohio and Tennessee. A large stretch of America's midsection is currently witnessing challenging winter conditions, and around 50 million Americans are affected by today's weather advisories, USA Today reports. Due to an arctic cold front moving into the southern Plains and the Mid-South, at least 15 states are now suffering the consequences of freezing rains and icing events.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Brings Snow To New England, Interior Northeast As It Winds Down Friday
Winter Storm Iggy is bringing snow to New England and the interior Northeast to end the week. The storm has blanketed parts of the West, Plains and Midwest since last Sunday. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
From the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, the United States will be hit with a wintery storm system that could usher in flooding in the South and snow in the North.
