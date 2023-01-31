Read full article on original website
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?
Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker
The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
FOX Sports
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
BBC
Bristol City sign Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti for undisclosed fees
Championship club Bristol City have signed forward Harry Cornick from Luton Town and midfielder Anis Mehmeti from Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fees. Both players have agreed three-and-a-half-year deals with the Robins. Cornick, 27, netted 38 times in 235 appearances for the Hatters after joining from Bournemouth in the summer of...
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
BBC
Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan
Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
BBC
Jerome Sale column: What do poor results and fan unrest mean for Oxford United?
If you were at Oxford United's games against Burton or Barnsley this week, you will know that these are not fun times. Even the CEO on this week's Five Minute Fans Forum on BBC Oxford and BBC Sounds described it as "painful" to watch. Oxford United is a club that...
Football Daily | Newcastle and Everton: two sleeping giants waking up in different worlds
In today’s Football Daily: Newcastle party like it’s 1999, Everton pretend it’s 1995 and more tales of rockers playing football
