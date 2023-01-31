ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
investing.com

Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off

Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Post Register

Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Washington Examiner

The Federal Reserve blows off market expectations with first rate hike of the year

We will have to wait until March for the Federal Reserve to explicate its monetary predictions, but the central bank's announcement that it would raise the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point made clear that markets got it wrong — again. Reiterating its steadfast commitment to bring...
Post Register

US futures mixed after Fed hike with more earnings on tap

Futures on Wall Street were mixed Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but that more interest rate increases are planned. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, one day after...
msn.com

U.S. stock futures edge down as Fed decision looms

Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures pointed broadly lower on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 13 points or 0.32% lower, Nasdaq 100 futures 26 points or 0.22%, and the Dow futures contract slipped by 141 points or 0.41%.
Post Register

Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by torrid tech stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed higher, led by excitement around tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Thursday, a day after hitting its highest level since the summer. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.3%, led by a 23.3% surge in Meta. The Dow lagged behind because it has less of an emphasis on tech. Several other tech giants are reporting their results after the closing bell including Apple, Amazon and Google’s parent company. Stocks have already been on the upswing on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause on raising interest rates.
NEW YORK STATE
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures dip on jitters ahead of ADP report, Fed decision

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Futures: Dow down 0.36%, S&P off 0.18%, Nasdaq flat. Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and a reading on private job additions last month.
NASDAQ

Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

The U.S. Federal Reserve made a decision to hike its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point during its first policy meeting of 2023. This came after the world’s most powerful central bank implemented a series of significant interest rate hikes last year in order to battle inflation.
US News and World Report

Stocks Gain, Yields Dip After U.S. Data; Fed Eyed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks advanced on Tuesday as it closed out a strong month while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a run of central bank policy announcements. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rallied and closed higher,...
KENTUCKY STATE
investing.com

Aussie Hits 8-Month High After Fed Meet

It has been a rough start to the week for the Australian dollar. AUD/USD dropped 0.68% on Tuesday and is down 1.36% on the week. The Australian dollar is trading just above the 0.70 line in the European session. Australia’s Retail Sales Sink. Retail sales for December were dismal,...
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision; healthcare shares drag

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 1 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors also grappled with concerns around a slowing British economy and mixed corporate updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy