Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Post Register
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Washington Examiner
The Federal Reserve blows off market expectations with first rate hike of the year
We will have to wait until March for the Federal Reserve to explicate its monetary predictions, but the central bank's announcement that it would raise the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point made clear that markets got it wrong — again. Reiterating its steadfast commitment to bring...
Benzinga
Waiting for Powell: As Fed Meeting Starts, Investors Parse Mixed Q4 Earnings and Consider What's Next for Rates
(Tuesday Market Open) With three major central banks releasing rate decisions starting tomorrow, investors might be wise to expect subdued trading Tuesday following a sell-off to start the week. January’s last day is off to a soft start as investors brace for the Fed meeting and mull incoming earnings reports...
Post Register
US futures mixed after Fed hike with more earnings on tap
Futures on Wall Street were mixed Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but that more interest rate increases are planned. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, one day after...
msn.com
U.S. stock futures edge down as Fed decision looms
Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures pointed broadly lower on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 13 points or 0.32% lower, Nasdaq 100 futures 26 points or 0.22%, and the Dow futures contract slipped by 141 points or 0.41%.
Post Register
Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by torrid tech stocks
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed higher, led by excitement around tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Thursday, a day after hitting its highest level since the summer. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.3%, led by a 23.3% surge in Meta. The Dow lagged behind because it has less of an emphasis on tech. Several other tech giants are reporting their results after the closing bell including Apple, Amazon and Google’s parent company. Stocks have already been on the upswing on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause on raising interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
Analysis: Fed feeds Wall Street's soft landing hopes, though recession fears still loom
Feb 2 (Reuters) - A more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stands to further boost hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing that have fueled a powerful rebound in U.S. stocks.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures dip on jitters ahead of ADP report, Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Futures: Dow down 0.36%, S&P off 0.18%, Nasdaq flat. Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and a reading on private job additions last month.
NASDAQ
Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
Asian stocks pull back, dollar regains footing ahead of U.S. payrolls data
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed’s Latest Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve made a decision to hike its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point during its first policy meeting of 2023. This came after the world’s most powerful central bank implemented a series of significant interest rate hikes last year in order to battle inflation.
US News and World Report
Stocks Gain, Yields Dip After U.S. Data; Fed Eyed
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks advanced on Tuesday as it closed out a strong month while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a run of central bank policy announcements. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rallied and closed higher,...
investing.com
Aussie Hits 8-Month High After Fed Meet
It has been a rough start to the week for the Australian dollar. AUD/USD dropped 0.68% on Tuesday and is down 1.36% on the week. The Australian dollar is trading just above the 0.70 line in the European session. Australia’s Retail Sales Sink. Retail sales for December were dismal,...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision; healthcare shares drag
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 1 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors also grappled with concerns around a slowing British economy and mixed corporate updates.
Comments / 0