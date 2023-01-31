ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

One teenager dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

One dead, another injured in Beaver Co. rollover crash 00:59

EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One teenager is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.

The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, hitting an embankment, and rolling over.

Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle connected to previous felony incident.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old, who was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected broken bones.

The passenger, a 15-year-old, died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been provided.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
