One teenager dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One teenager is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.
The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.
The driver of the vehicle lost control, hitting an embankment, and rolling over.
Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle connected to previous felony incident.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old, who was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected broken bones.
The passenger, a 15-year-old, died at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been provided.
